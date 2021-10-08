News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > News > Business

IN PICTURES: Take a stroll through Eaton Park in autumn

Author Picture Icon

Eleanor Pringle

Published: 11:00 AM October 8, 2021   
A sunny day in Eaton Park, Norwich. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

A sunny day in Eaton Park, Norwich. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown - Credit: Archant

It's time to swap shorts for a scarf - autumn is finally drawing in to Norwich. 

But despite the weather turning chilly the sun is still finding the chance to peak through and parks in the city are looking all the better for it. 

Eaton Park is one of Norwich's best-loved parks, thanks to its architecture and landscape.

A sunny day in Eaton Park, Norwich. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

An autumn walk in Eaton Park, Norwich. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown - Credit: Archant

 

The park near the Golden Triangle not only has a beautiful bandstand, it also has a miniature railway and model boating lake. 

Towards the end of the park is a footgolf course as well as a patch of woodland. 

A heron sits amongst the lily pads in Eaton Park, Norwich. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Eaton Park, Norwich. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown - Credit: Archant

You may also want to watch:

Within the surround of the bandstand is a cafe where visitors can pick up a hot drink to keep hands warm for the next couple of months. 

A heron sits amongst the lily pads in Eaton Park, Norwich. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

A heron sits amongst the lily pads in Eaton Park, Norwich. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown - Credit: Archant

For those who really need to keep warm - there's also a miniature athletics track to have a race around. 

Most Read

  1. 1 £1m roadworks to close busy Norwich roads this month
  2. 2 Five homes to be built on site of former Norwich pub
  3. 3 Two burglars spotted breaking into Norwich garage at night
  1. 4 Frustrations grow over funding stalemate for pedestrian crossing
  2. 5 Person in hospital after being struck by bus on busy Norwich road
  3. 6 Norwich lights switch-on replaced with 'Countdown to Christmas'
  4. 7 City centre wine bar and restaurant opens new on-site cafe
  5. 8 Man arrested on suspicion of robbery and possession of a firearm in Norwich
  6. 9 Car crashes into shop in city centre
  7. 10 ‘I thought she was a micro pig’: Woman shares living room with 26-stone pig

People can also spot plenty of wildlife with a heron making regular visits, as well as birds and of course, dogs having a wander.

A heron sits amongst the lily pads in Eaton Park, Norwich. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

The Eaton Park heron. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown - Credit: Archant

Will you be visiting Eaton Park this autumn?

A sunny day in Eaton Park, Norwich. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Eaton Park in autumn. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown - Credit: Archant

Sarah and Andrew Ebelewicz enjoying a walk in Eaton Park, Norwich. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Sarah and Andrew Ebelewicz enjoying a walk in Eaton Park, Norwich. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown - Credit: Archant

A heron sits amongst the lily pads in Eaton Park, Norwich. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

A heron enjoys an afternoon among the lily pads in Eaton Park, Norwich. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown - Credit: Archant

A heron sits amongst the lily pads in Eaton Park, Norwich. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

A heron sits in a pond at Eaton Park, Norwich. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown - Credit: Archant

A heron sits amongst the lily pads in Eaton Park, Norwich. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

A heron sits amongst the lily pads in Eaton Park, Norwich. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown - Credit: Archant

A sunny day in Eaton Park, Norwich. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Eaton Park, Norwich. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown - Credit: Archant

A sunny day in Eaton Park, Norwich. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

An afternoon out at Eaton Park, Norwich. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown - Credit: Archant


Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Plans for a new Burger King restaurant on Brigg Street in Norwich have been revealed.

New Burger King set for city centre 

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Food Hygiene Rating

Data

Norwich dubbed 'third least hygienic night out' in UK

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon
Police are appealing for witnesses following an altercation on Riverside Road in Norwich. Picture: D

City street to be paved with special £350,000 surface to help trees

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon
A "Sorry, we're closed" sign appears on the shutters of The Java Store in Castle Quarter

'Sorry, we're closed': Castle Quarter store's re-opening date in doubt

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon