IN PICTURES: Take a stroll through Eaton Park in autumn
It's time to swap shorts for a scarf - autumn is finally drawing in to Norwich.
But despite the weather turning chilly the sun is still finding the chance to peak through and parks in the city are looking all the better for it.
Eaton Park is one of Norwich's best-loved parks, thanks to its architecture and landscape.
The park near the Golden Triangle not only has a beautiful bandstand, it also has a miniature railway and model boating lake.
Towards the end of the park is a footgolf course as well as a patch of woodland.
Within the surround of the bandstand is a cafe where visitors can pick up a hot drink to keep hands warm for the next couple of months.
For those who really need to keep warm - there's also a miniature athletics track to have a race around.
People can also spot plenty of wildlife with a heron making regular visits, as well as birds and of course, dogs having a wander.
Will you be visiting Eaton Park this autumn?