East of England unemployment dips, but more men are out of work

13 November, 2018 - 13:09
The rate of employment in the East of England has dipped, with more people in the region becoming economically inactive. Photo: PA

PA Archive/Press Association Images

Unemployment in the East of England has dropped slightly, falling by 1,000 to stand at 100,000 in the last quarter.

That means an unchanged unemployment rate of 3.2%, though the rate of employment has dipped, with more people becoming economically inactive.

Figures from the Office for National Statistics show the East’s employment rate from June to September of this year stood at 78.2%, having fallen by 0.5 percentage points.

Economic inactivity rose correspondingly, up by 0.5 percentage points to 19.1%.

Economic inactivity can be pushed up by a number of factors; including more students living in the region, a larger proportion of homemakers or carers in the population, and more people of working age retiring.

Nationally, unemployment increased by 21,000 even though record numbers of people are in work. The jobless total rose to 1.38 million in the three months to September after a big increase in the number of men out of work.

The increase in both unemployment and employment is explained by the UK’s rising population.

