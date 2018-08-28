Search

East Anglian adults will spend an average of £417 on Christmas - but less than half are looking forward to the festivities

PUBLISHED: 11:25 07 November 2018 | UPDATED: 11:49 07 November 2018

A new survey has revealed that the East of England is one of the regions least excited for the Christmas period.

Research conducted by Evvnt found that less than half of the region’s population were excited for Christmas, with only 48.89% saying they were looking forward to the festivities.

The region ranked ninth out of the 12 British regions surveyed, with Scotland and London revealed to be looking forward to the season most, with more than 58% saying they were excited.

Despite this, the average East Anglian adult will spend an average of £417 on Christmas presents and related activities, contributing to the £20.5bn national spend predicted for the period.

People which spent the most on Christmas were Londoners, who fork out £512 on average for presents and activities, followed by Northern Ireland at £486 and Wales at £446.

