Wedding shop to become veterinary surgery near Norwich

Westover Vets is opening a new surgery at the bridal shop in Rackheath - Credit: Google Maps/Westover Veterinary Practice

Those driving through an industrial estate on the edge of Norwich will notice a difference after plans for a new veterinary surgery were approved.

The business is opening on Rackheath Industrial Estate in a premises currently occupied by a bridalwear shop, after a change of use application was given the green light by Broadland District Council.

Chris Tomlinson, of Westover Vets, submitted the plans for the change. The Norfolk veterinary business currently has clinics in North Walsham and Hainford.

Chris Tomlinson of Westover Veterinary Practice in North Walsham. Picture: Westover Veterinary Practice. - Credit: Westover Veterinary Practice

Kieran Yates, highways development management officer for the county council, said: "As the proposed use has commensurate traffic generation with a retail use, and there is adequate on-site car and cycle parking proposed, with a suitable means of access to Wendover Road, I will not be objecting."

In planning papers submitted for the application, Mr Yates added that it would be wise for the applicant to consider pedestrian safety for those leaving the surgery.

This is because the entrance opens into a traffic area where approaching vehicles could be obscured from the rear car park.

The application decision had been extended until December 22 to enable the highways suggestions to be incorporated into the scheme.

And the parish council raised no objections to the change of use for the site.

Dreams Bridal, which currently occupies the premises in Wendover Road, has opened a new shop in Plumstead Road East in Thorpe St Andrew.

Prom dresses being tried on at Dreams Bridal - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2012

The first customers to the new store were from Australia and were able to find their desired dress.

The wedding retailer is running a closing-down sale at the Wendover Road shop on Saturday, January 8 and Sunday, January 9 from 9am to 3pm.

In a social media post, the business said there will be "heavily reduced prices on all items" with wedding dresses from £100.

A new year's post by the business told customers: "Thank you for your continued support throughout the past year and we look forward to welcoming you and your loved ones into our new shop.

"We have some exciting new collections launching very soon. You will be spoilt for choice."

The business has been contacted for comment.