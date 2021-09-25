City sewer launches brand to empower LGBQT+ kids

Published: 7:00 AM September 25, 2021

Kenny Moore, from Norwich is very excited to introduce his new LGBTQ+ clothing range. - Credit: Kenny Moore

A Norwich entrepreneur has launched a new clothing range aimed at helping people feel confident in their own skin.

Kenny Moore from Bowthorpe is an entertainer who also runs Sew Fabulous within Lady B Loves in Norwich's Royal Arcade.

However he was approached by Welsh brand Little Ruby's Treats in Swansea to collaborate on an empowerment collection.

He hopes that his own story will help others feel more confident in being themselves.

Mr Moore, who goes by drag queen name Ms Special K, was also the organiser of Brickies Pride during the summer and has appeared in all other Norwich Pride.

Kenny Moore, also known at Ms Special K on new LGBTQ+ clothing range. - Credit: Kenny Moore

He said: “I come from a different era, thankfully things have moved on.

“Coming out and the climate of school bullying and lack of education in regards to sexuality was not discussed within the classroom.”

He said that being misunderstood, the loneliness and the desperation at times means he can fully empathise with the younger generation.

Ms Special K is a well known Norwich drag queen. - Credit: Kenny Moore

“Hopefully my experience can help someone somewhere,” he added.

So when he was approached by the Maria Harris at Little Ruby's via his radio show he jumped at the chance.

Maria said: “I had noticed there was a massive gap in the market for a LGBTQ+ range of clothing to help them feel empowered and comfortable in their own clothing.”

She added: “Working with Kenny has been an amazing experience, he’s such a loving and caring guy and is very honest with everything he does. “

Some of the designs available within the range. - Credit: Kenny Moore/Little Ruby's Treats

The collection will be available online via LITTLE RUBYS TREATS Facebook page.

Anybody who buys an item are invited to use the hashtags #MSK #LittleRubysTreats to connect with the creators.

The range will be £12 plus £4 pnp for t shirts and hoodies are £30 plus £6 pnp.

Kenny is hoping that he can also make improvements closer to home.

He added: "Norwich is a free-thinking city, but there is room for improvement. The acceptance and diversity is all its forms is still in need of work.”

Kenny will next be performing as Ms Special K at The Talk in Norwich on 2 October in ‘Squirrels Go Wild.’