'It's heart-wrenching': City art gallery and bookshop closing after a year

The owners of a contemporary art gallery and book store have said closing after just over a year is "heart-wrenching".

DNA Norwich in Bank Plain was opened in August 2021 by Alex Bucklee and Daisy Thatcher.

The couple has now decided to close the doors for the final time to focus more on their son.

In a statement on Instagram, the owners said: "There are multiple factors that have led us to this decision - one, of course, being financial.

Co-owner of DNA Norwich, Daisy Thatcher. - Credit: Alex Bucklee

"Times are really difficult for all at the moment and we have felt the brunt of it - however, saying this we could continue from a financial standpoint and see out this difficult period.

"With this being said, owning a business is 24 hours a day and this has impacted our day-to-day family life.

"We have a little boy and we feel that our time needs to be spent concentrating on him at this important period in his life.

"Understandably, continuing with DNA would make this incredibly difficult.

"We want to say thank you again to everyone who made DNA such a wonderful place and experience for us. While it was short, it was incredibly sweet.

"We walk away with memories and friends we will keep for life."

The space aimed to celebrate printed material by creating a vibrant and energetic space that challenges traditional ideas of what a bookshop and gallery have to be.

Co-owner Miss Thatcher said: "The response has been equal parts heart-warming and heart-wrenching to see people be so nice.

"It's a shame but it is what it is, and it was a family decision."

The store will be closing its doors for the last time on November 20.

It will remain open as normal between 10am to 5.30pm from Tuesday to Sunday, also closing on October 29 for the day.

There will be up to 50pc off all books and discounts on artwork both in-store and online.

After discussion with members, the owners have decided they will be continuing their book club with information available on the DNA Norwich Instagram.