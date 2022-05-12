Investigation launched after disabled woman stranded at bus stop

Sylvia Wesley said a First Bus driver refused to let her on board - Credit: Archant

A disabled woman said she was left shivering and alone after a bus driver allegedly failed to let her on the public transport.

Sylvia Wesley, who lives in Chapel Break Road, was waiting at the stop in Hudson Way on Tuesday - as she does every week - to get the bus to her lip reading class.

But the 52-year-old watched in horror as she approached the doors and they closed in her face.

Sylvia Wesley, who lives in Chapel Break Road, was waiting for the 21 First Bus service in Hudson Way. - Credit: Archant

First Bus have launched an investigation into the incident.

Sylvia uses a walker to get around due to having severe back problems, while suffering with osteoporosis.

She explained: "I got to the stop around 9.15am and I was standing in the queue with two other women in front of me.

"The bus driver let the first two women on to the bus but before I could get on, he shut the doors. He just smiled at me and then drove away.

"I thought: 'What on Earth is happening?'"

Chris Speed, head of operations at First Eastern Counties, said: "We have received details of an alleged refusal to allow a passenger to board a bus on our service 21.

"We are undertaking an investigation and will be interviewing drivers who were in the vicinity of the alleged incident at the time to determine what mitigating circumstances generated a decision to refuse travel.

"It is certainly not something I would expect from any of our drivers to refuse travel unless there was a valid reason.

"Our bus services are accessible and open for anyone to travel on across our bus network and we are continuing to encourage people back onto buses to help reduce congestion and improve air quality in the city."

Slyvia Wesley has to use a walker due to severe back problems and while suffering with osteoporosis. - Credit: Archant

Sylvia has made a formal complaint to the company to air her grievance.

She later caught another bus heading in a different direction to get to her destination.

She added: "I'm annoyed because as a disabled passenger I feel like I wasn't looked after as much as I should have been.

"It's frustrating because I feel like a second-class citizen."