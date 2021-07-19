News Norwich City FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > News > Business

'I've lost my best friend': Bar owner's Dillon the dog dies

Author Picture Icon

Caroline Culot

Published: 12:59 PM July 19, 2021   
Former NUA student Greg Williams is set to open a bar and antiques shop on St Benedicts Street, Norw

Greg Williams and his dog Dylan at Arboretum. - Credit: Archant

The boss of a Norwich bar has paid tribute to his furry friend and 'co-worker', a massive Irish wolfhound called Dillon.

Gregory Williams, who runs Arboretum in St Benedict's Street, said Dillon - who was always in the bar greeting customers - had died in his arms at the weekend.

Aboretum cocktail bar, St Benedicts Street, Norwich

Arboretum in St Benedicts Street - Credit: Archant

Mr Williams said the bar would remain open despite it not being the same without Dillon.

Dillon the dog at Arboretum in Norwich

The massive dog Dillon who was a much-loved member of the team at Arboretum in Norwich. - Credit: Arboretum

Mr Williams said: "Dillon, bless him, had been fighting a rare genetic condition for a while now. We spent thousands to try to fix it, but eventually it took its toll - and it wasn't fair to allow that kind of pain to continue.

"He went peacefully, yesterday afternoon, in my arms. I've lost my best friend, but I know that he's also touched all of you. People say that all dogs are good dogs, and people say that all dogs are special, but he really was something truly beautiful.

You may also want to watch:

"The most gentle of boys, who made Norwich a better place, and gave me the best times of my life. To everyone who met him, messaged us, or commented, I really appreciate it.

"To Willow Vets, thank you, you were great. To the staff who kept the bar open last night, when I was in no condition to work, thank you.

Most Read

  1. 1 Frustration over 'impassable' paths in suburb as hedges get out of hand
  2. 2 Drivers face summer of disruption on NDR as £800k work starts
  3. 3 Call for action at troubled hotel as couple find woman in room at 5am
  1. 4 8 Norwich nightclubs the city has lost over the years
  2. 5 Crash closes Norwich ring road
  3. 6 Family home with secluded 'paradise' gardens for sale
  4. 7 Passengers transferred after crash between train and road vehicle near Norwich
  5. 8 City road blocked off to treat man suffering medical episode
  6. 9 Landlords call time on Covid - but some restrictions remain
  7. 10 New branch of The Range set for city outskirts

"I'm not sure what I'm going to do with myself now, but the shop will stay open. Even right after surgeries, he would demand to be on shift, so I'm sure he'd want me to keep the shop going.
Let's celebrate his life.

"He loved every person he met, and especially those who gave him big fusses."

Greg Williams, Arboretum, Norwich

Greg Williams, owner of Arboretum - Credit: Arboretum

After the news was broken on social media, hundreds of well-wishers posted their messages of sadness.

Owners of the nearby Little Shop of Vegans, 49, St Benedict's Street, posted: "He was indeed the best boy. We'll miss him padding past the doorway."

Another business owner of the Wolf Pack hair salon, 54a, St Benedict's, said: "St Benedict's won't be the same without the gentlest of giants."

Dillon the dog at Arboretum

Dillon the dog at Arboretum - Credit: Arboretum

Back in March, Mr Williams, who runs the bar as a curiosity shop,  was given the green light to hold street celebrations.

He successfully obtained a 'pavement licence' meaning the outdoor offering with hay bales, bunting and cider could go ahead - teaming up with the nearby Tipsy Vegan restaurant.

Norfolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A planning inspector have given Emma Stephens six months to remove a fence from Marston Lane

Reflexologist ordered to tear down £2,500 fence

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon
Rydal Close in West Earlham, where the HMO at the middle of a council mix-up is located

Council's mix-up could see students evicted from their home

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon
Aidan Mahon who is turning China Inn on Price of Wales Road into an Irish pub called Pogue Mahon's.

Video

New Irish pub with 'secret bar' to 'bring the craic back' to Norwich

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon
B&M are opening a new store in Norwich like the one pictured at the Riverside Retail Park Picture:

'Bring it on' - teaching assistant taking on parking giant over charge

Sophie Wyllie

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus