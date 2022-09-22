Thorpe hairdresser retires after 42 years

Diane Goldsmith, right, is retiring from her shop Hair by Diane with fellow hairdresser Julie Butcher - who is also leaving - Credit: Denise Bradley

A hairdresser on the outskirts of Norwich will be putting down her scissors for the last time after cutting hair in the community for more than four decades.

Diane Goldsmith opened her salon Hair by Diane, in South Hill Road, Thorpe St Andrew, more than 42 years ago and has been based there ever since.

But on Friday she will open up for one last time ahead of her retirement.

The 66-year-old from Hellesdon said: "The years have been filled with lovely friends and people and changes. I can't believe I'm retiring.

"I feel sad about stepping back but I know I need a rest.

"I've got lots of fantastic memories."

And although her name was above the door, she spent her days alongside colleagues Julie Butcher and Zoe Faircroft - Julie being with her since day dot and Zoe for 25 years.

She added: "I've got a lot of thank yous for customers' loyalty. We've always tried to be a community hairdressers.

"When you're a hairdresser you know everybody so personally and they know you - they become your buddies."

She completed her training at Christine Hair Stylist in Salhouse Road and was there for nine years before setting up Hair by Diane in 1980.

Born and raised in Thorpe, Diane said that although she'll be stepping away from the business she still intends to be at the heart of the community.

"My late father Sydney Stimpson helped me get my business up and running when I was just 24.

"There's a lot of people and memories to pack up and say goodbye to this week.

"It's overwhelming."

Alongside her career Diane has also raised money at the salon for organisations close to her heart including Diabetes UK, Wherry School and Thorpe St Andrew Parish Church - and has raised more than £8,000 for Arthritis Research, now Versus Arthritis.

She hopes to enjoy lunches with friends in her retirement and spend time with partner Keith Powell - and head on a celebratory summer holiday together next year.

Diane will mark her retirement with her outgoing team - along with friends and family - with a closed-door party at the salon on Saturday.