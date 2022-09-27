Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
More details revealed about new Riverside adventure golf venue

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 8:52 AM September 27, 2022
An Adventure Leisure facility is coming to Norwich this winter 

A Mr Mulligans is coming to Norwich this winter - Credit: Burhill Group Limited

A licencing application has revealed details about a new crazy golf venue opening in Riverside.

The adventure golf spot, in the former Riverbank Chinese Buffet and Fatso's, has been confirmed as a Mr Mulligans which has similar venues in Swansea, Basildon and Bournemouth.

Two 12-hole golf courses will be spread over two floors and will be themed using props and decorations.

Crazy golf will be included at the new Riverside venue

Mini golf will be the main attraction at the new Riverside venue - Credit: Burhill Group Limited

The licensing application to Norwich City Council states there is no minimum age to play during the day but the venue will be for those over 18s only in the evenings.

Other activities available include electro-darts, beer pong, shuffleboard, ping pong and pool.

Ping-pong at the Swansea venue which will soon be replicated in Norwich 

Ping-pong at the Swansea venue which will soon be replicated in Norwich - Credit: Burhill Group Limited

Food and drink will be served in the bar and lounge area where films and sporting events may be screened.

The venue as a whole will have a capacity of 200 people, with 139 covers in the bar.

It will also be available for special functions such as birthday and Christmas parties as well as work and school events.

The venue's proposed opening hours are 9am to 1.30am from Monday to Sunday, with alcohol served between 10am and 1am.

Mr Mulligans is due to open this winter and members of the public have until October 14 to comment on the application.

