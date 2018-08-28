Video

Norwich supermarket giving away stock ahead of permanent closure in 24 hours

Owner of the Desh Supermarket in Magdalen Street, Abul Hussain, inside the stocked up store which has been closed since February. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Archant

The owner of a Norwich supermarket which will permanently close in 24 hour’s time is seeking a homeless charity to donate stock to.

Desh supermarket, Magdalen Street, Norwich. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood Desh supermarket, Magdalen Street, Norwich. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Abul Hussain says he wants to give away about £2,000 worth of items from Desh World Foods Supermarket on Magdalen Street ahead of its closure on Tuesday.

The 44-year-old has already contacted one Norwich foodbank to donate the items to, but has not had a response back - and so he is now appealing for other charities to come forward.

He has asked foodbanks to collect the stock by Monday night as the store’s keys will be handed back to the landlord at 3pm on Tuesday.

The Desh Supermarket in Magdalen Street which has been closed since February. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY The Desh Supermarket in Magdalen Street which has been closed since February. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

He said: “I think there is about £2,000 worth of stock I can give away. It includes tinned items and spices.

“I am part of this community and I want to do what I can to help.”

Mr Hussain was forced to shut his supermarket in February last year after his electricity was cut off.

He lost £50,000 worth of fresh produce overnight, and had to leave £70,000 worth of stock on the shelves.

Now, after almost a year of fighting to get his power reconnected, he has been left with no choice but to permanently close.

He claims to have lost about £800,000 in earnings and legal fees as a result of the closure.

Mr Hussain said: “It is very painful because this was my dream, it was my everything.

“I gave my all to this business and now I have nothing.”

The store, which stocks foods and kitchen goods from around the world, opened in February 2016.

It was previously based in Cowgate from 2010.

Mr Hussain moved to the current location as the business became more popular. The supermarket included a cafe and employed 13 people.

• Foodbanks or homeless charities can call Luke Powell on 01603 772684 or email luke.powell@archant.co.uk to be put in touch with Mr Hussain