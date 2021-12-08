Lovin' it! Green light for electric charging point at city McDonald's restaurant

A rapid electric vehicle charging station is being built at the Delft Way McDonald's. Pictured is Kevin Foley at the Brundall A47 McDonalds which already has an electric car charging point - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2016

A popular city fast food restaurant will not just be serving burgers and chips, but will also be encouraging folk to drive a bit greener.

Plans for a rapid electric vehicle charging station to be built in an existing parking bay at McDonald's in Delft Way have now been approved.

And people are already lovin' it after Norwich City Council gave the facility the green light this month.

Steve Morphew, county councillor for the Catton Grove ward and Labour Group leader, said: "We need to see more electric charging points as soon as possible.

Steve Morphew - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2018

"Places like McDonald's would be good and I hope a number of others will follow their example.

"We need to be very careful about making sure we encourage people to use electric vehicles and that means making sure we have sufficient power and the infrastructure for it."

It comes as the government has announced the end of the sale of new petrol and diesel cars in the UK by 2030.

Neighbours were notified in writing about the McDonald's plans.

The Delft Way McDonald's restaurant in Norwich - Credit: Simon Finlay

A delegated officer report by city council planning officer Danni Howard recommended approval for the electric charging station.

Her report said the proposal would not "significantly alter the design of the site" and would have no impact on the surrounding area.

Mr Morphew said the city and county councils need to support people to get into the habit of using electric vehicles.

Electric car charging points are more in-demand now than ever. - Credit: PA Archive/PA Images

He added: "We are not going to see people going to McDonald's overnight to charge their vehicle but the charging points need to be accessible in cities.

"At the moment it is unclear where the locations are for them."

The city council currently provides electric vehicle charging points in the Rose Lane multi-storey car park - where there are six - and in the University of East Anglia Enterprise Centre car park where two charging points can be found.

Both councils are keeping the issue under review as to how householders and businesses without off-street parking can get electric vehicles charged.

It is currently not recommended that people use a power cable to a charge point at their property as it could cause a tripping hazard for pedestrians on the pavement.