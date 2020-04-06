Search

Advanced search

Debenhams on the brink as all stores remain closed over coronavirus

PUBLISHED: 13:04 06 April 2020 | UPDATED: 13:56 06 April 2020

Debenhams is due to call in administrators. Photo credit: Gareth Fuller/PA Wire

Debenhams is due to call in administrators. Photo credit: Gareth Fuller/PA Wire

Debenhams is facing administration for the second time in a year.

With 142 stores, including those in Norwich, Ipswich, Bury St Edmunds and King’s Lynn, closed because of coronavirus and the majority of the 22,000 staff furloughed, the current owners want to push the business into administration then buy it back debt-free.

It comes after it was said to be making contingency plans last week.

MORE: Barber tells customers ‘have some respect’ after being inundated with requests for home haircuts

Debenhams explained: “This move will protect Debenhams from the threat of legal action that could have the effect of pushing the business into liquidation while its 142 UK stores remain closed in line with the government’s current advice regarding the Covid-19 pandemic.”

The company filed a notice of intent to appoint administrators from FRP Advisory to oversee the process.

It added that it is making preparations to open again once government restrictions are lifted.

“The group is preparing to enter a ‘light touch’ administration that will see the existing management team remain in place under the direct control and supervision of the administrators,” it said.

The majority of its employees in the UK are currently being paid under the government’s furlough scheme, after its stores closed following the shutdown of non-essential shops.

It added that it continues to trade online across the UK, Ireland and Denmark and customer orders, gift cards and returns are being accepted and processed normally.

Debenhams said it has the support of its lenders to enter administration and is engaging with employees and suppliers over the move.

The historic retailer has closed 22 shops in recent months as part of plans to shut 50 sites and bring its total estate to 110.

The announcement comes amid reports that Cath Kidston is also set to appoint administrators, while rival Laura Ashley has said it will permanently close 70 stores after sliding into administration.

For more updates see the Facebook page here

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Police dish out 109 lockdown warnings and 16 summons’ over weekend

Police patrol the promenade at Hunstanton beach on Sunday April 5, 2020. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Norwich pub landlords quarantined on cruise ship where two people died of coronavirus

Anthea and Roger Cawdron have been isolating in their cabin. Picture: Anthea Cawdron

Video WATCH: How to avoid the haircut from hell: Salon boss dons wig to give self-isolation tips

Stone Hairdressing stylist Lauren Barratt dons a wig to show you how to cut your fringe while at home in self-isolation. Pic: Stone/Archant

Man buys police officer’s meal in act of kindness

Police have charged two men with theft and breaking COVID-19 restrictions. Photo: Luke Powell

Drivers warned lockdown could leave car batteries drained

Batteries can go flat is a car is not used for a long period. Picture: Getty Images

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Evening News
digital edition

Subscribe

Most Read

Police dish out 109 lockdown warnings and 16 summons’ over weekend

Police patrol the promenade at Hunstanton beach on Sunday April 5, 2020. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Norwich pub landlords quarantined on cruise ship where two people died of coronavirus

Anthea and Roger Cawdron have been isolating in their cabin. Picture: Anthea Cawdron

WATCH: How to avoid the haircut from hell: Salon boss dons wig to give self-isolation tips

Stone Hairdressing stylist Lauren Barratt dons a wig to show you how to cut your fringe while at home in self-isolation. Pic: Stone/Archant

Man buys police officer’s meal in act of kindness

Police have charged two men with theft and breaking COVID-19 restrictions. Photo: Luke Powell

Drivers warned lockdown could leave car batteries drained

Batteries can go flat is a car is not used for a long period. Picture: Getty Images

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Move to install 20 metre tall 5G mast sparks concern from neighbours

The existing mast on Newmarket Road. The new one would be installed to the right of the lamppost. Pic: Google Street View.

Police dish out 109 lockdown warnings and 16 summons’ over weekend

Police patrol the promenade at Hunstanton beach on Sunday April 5, 2020. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

‘My wife is in favour of shredding her passport’: coronavirus cruise ship couple home

Norfolk couple Heather and David Haycox. Pic: Courtesy Samantha Haycox.

Norwich pub landlords quarantined on cruise ship where two people died of coronavirus

Anthea and Roger Cawdron have been isolating in their cabin. Picture: Anthea Cawdron

MP denies work at housing development breaches coronavirus restrictions

Wood clearance at Racecouse Plantation in Thorpe St Andrew. Picture: Extinction Rebellion / Archant
Drive 24