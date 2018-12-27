Search

Housing developer donates gifts for children spending Christmas in hospital

27 December, 2018 - 10:04
David Wilson Homes donated Christmas presents to Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital's children ward. Picture: Steve Baker

SGB PHOTOGRAPHY LTD

Housebuilder David Wilson Homes spread some festive cheer around Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital by delivering toys and gifts to the children’s ward for Christmas.

As well as giving presents for youngsters who needed to spend the big day in hospital, the company also donated toys suitable for the newborn babies on the antenatal ward.

Sales manager Louise Thomson, who has first-hand experience of the important work the antenatal ward after her grandson received care in the hospital following a premature birth, said: “Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital carries out such valuable work and thanks to their wonderful care my grandson is thriving.

“We were happy to spread some festive cheer to children who will be spending this Christmas in hospital. We hope that the gifts can lift the spirits of those spending time in hospital at this difficult time of year.”

Emma Chapman, matron for the NNUH Jenny Lind children’s department, said: “We are grateful for this generous donation which will benefit our young patients over Christmas.”

