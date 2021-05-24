Canaries fans queue up to meet City legend at gin event

Published: 9:15 PM May 24, 2021

Darren Huckerby with City fan Anthony Yallop, first in the queue to get his special edition gin bottle signed - Credit: Submitted

Norwich City fans queued up to get their hands on a limited edition gin to celebrate promotion to the Premier League-with a familiar face on hand to greet them.

Darren Huckerby, who scored 48 goals in a career spanning more than 200 matches for the Canaries, was at Chantry Place on Saturday to sign bottles of a special ‘Goin’ Up’ gin, made by Norwich distillery Bullards.

Russell Evans of Bullards presents Darren Huckerby with bottle number six of the the Goin' Up gin - Credit: Submitted

First in the queue to have their bottle signed was season ticket holder Anthony Yallop, who had travelled from Dereham to meet the city icon.

Just 2021 bottles of the gin, which is flavoured with lemon peel and lemongrass and comes in a Canary yellow bottle, have been produced.

It was launched by Bullards last month to celebrate City's promotion.

The company's founder Russell Evans said: "We are super proud of our boys at Norwich City Football Club on their fantastic achievement this season."