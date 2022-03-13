Animation entrepreneur looking to draw more inspiration from the city

Up-start animation studio Cut the Mustard are looking to expand their local network. - Credit: Liam Gilbey

An up-start animation studio is looking to create more art with local businesses and expand its brand.

Cut the Mustard, formed by a group of graduates from the Norwich University of the Arts, is an ever-expanding 2D animation studio in the city.

Director, Liam Gilbey, wants to create work which brings about positive change, as opposed to making the most money.

He said: "When we founded Cut the Mustard in 2019 we just needed to make ends meet, so it was more a case of working with as many people and businesses as we could.

"Now though we have the luxury of being more choosey and we feel it's important to try and create positive change in what we create.

The company came together in 2019 formed by four graduates from Norwich University of Arts. - Credit: Liam Gilbey

"We've worked with non-profit organisations in the past such as St Martins Homeless Charity where we wanted to get people to learn about the ever-growing problem of people living on the streets - a side of the city some may choose to ignore.

"We also have a project with Surrey Wildlife Trust that we're looking to show off soon and is something we are very proud of.

"It's a trend we want to carry on - the power of stories is really important so if we can create something for a smaller business as opposed to a bigger corporation that's what we would rather do."

Since forming, Cut the Mustard has won awards on the film festival circuit and employed two new members in an effort to expand their brand.

Director of Cut the Mustard, Liam Gilbey, wants to create work which brings about positive change. - Credit: Liam Gilbey

Liam added: "I think there is a larger call for opportunities in the city when it comes to animation.

"We're not the only company here but there aren't many - so we're trying to find ways to get involved with the community.

"Norwich is a creative city so whether we're on local radio or working with local businesses - we want to build that presence so graduates who come out of NUA don't have to leave the city to go find work.

"At the end of the day we are story tellers at heart so it's about what stories we tell to amplify causes and make change."