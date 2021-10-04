'Sorry, we're closed': Castle Quarter store's re-opening date in doubt

Published: 4:30 PM October 4, 2021 Updated: 5:32 PM October 4, 2021

A "Sorry, we're closed" sign appears on the shutters of The Java Store in Castle Quarter - Credit: Sarah Burgess

The shutters are down and the lights are off at a Castle Quarter furniture store — with a sign sellotaped to the front reading: 'Sorry, we're closed'.

Confused customers have faced wasted journeys as they continue to show up to The Java Store to find the place fully stocked but devoid of any activity.

A Castle Quarter spokeswoman confirmed the home, gifts and garden store has been closed for two months, but stressed that it could re-open at any time.

A tiny "Sorry, we're closed" sign appears on the shutters of The Java Store in Castle Quarter - Credit: Sarah Burgess

She explained: "The tenant's lease remains active, so technically it could open again tomorrow."

Attempts to contact the owner of the store were unsuccessful.

You may also want to watch:

Over the course of the pandemic, the dynamic of Castle Quarter has undergone a huge change.

At the start of the year, the food court was transformed into a vaccination hub for the Covid jab rollout.

A tiny "Sorry, we're closed" sign appears on the shutters of The Java Store in Castle Quarter - Credit: Sarah Burgess

Since then, tens of thousands of people have visited to receive their vaccinations as the programme has worked its way through the county's population.

But with the rollout now at an advanced stage, the number of people using the vaccination centre has started to tail off.

Many businesses have remained undeterred, however, with the owners of Boom Battle Bar expanding their Castle Quarter attractions and opening Putt Noodle in the former New Look store.

David Moore, creator and owner of Putt Noodle, a new and unique attraction set to open at Castle Quarter. - Credit: Supplied

The crazy golf site will have three nine-hole courses: one of which will have an Asia theme, featuring a Cambodian bamboo jungle and the Great Wall of China.

Pettitt and Boo — the third branch of a popular Norwich pet shop — also opened in June on the lower floor between Starbucks and F.Hinds, stocking natural treats and healthy dog food.

Co-owners Alison and Adrian Pettitt said at the time they were buzzing to be have a site in such a central location, with "high footfall and easy parking".

Pettitt and Boo - Credit: Pettitt and Boo

The government has likewise snapped up an opportunity to take over six units across the lower and upper ground floors for a new job centre.

Replacing the site at Pottergate, which is struggling to cope with demand, the centre will take over the space previously occupied by Retro Replay, Emmaus charity shop, Ryman's stationary store and Xist VR.