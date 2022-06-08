Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
State-of-the-art showroom coming soon to NR3

Maya Derrick

Published: 4:30 PM June 8, 2022
Unit 4 at St Augustine’s Gate, Waterloo Road was once home to Barnardo's

Unit 4 at St Augustine’s Gate, Waterloo Road was once home to Barnardo's - Credit: Maya Derrick

Shoppers in NR3 shouldn't be waiting too much longer for another business to appear on their doorstep.

The 3,000sq ft double-fronted showroom at St Augustines Gate in Waterloo Road was formerly home to Barnardo's for more than a decade.

The charity shop specialised in furniture but also sold clothes, electrical goods and bric-a-brac before closing down at the end of 2021.

Crown Home Improvements, based in Great Yarmouth, will be opening a showroom at St Augustines Gate in Waterloo Road Norwich

Crown Home Improvements, based in Great Yarmouth, will be opening a bathroom showroom at St Augustines Gate in Waterloo Road Norwich - Credit: Maya Derrick

Crown Home Improvements will transform the space into a state-of-the art luxury bathroom showroom over the coming months.

Anna Smith, commercial surveyor at Brown and Co said: "We're still waiting for the lease to complete but hopefully that will happen in the next couple of weeks.

"There's a bit of a fit-out to do at the property.

Anna Smith, commercial surveyor at Brown & Co Norwich 

Anna Smith, commercial surveyor at Brown & Co Norwich - Credit: OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA/Brown & CO

"It's great that a business is moving in. It's a big unit and it can be difficult to find tenants to fill a unit of that size.

"It's the perfect unit for a showroom."

The unit in St Augustines Gate offers more than 2,900 sq ft of prime retail space

The unit in St Augustines Gate offers more than 2,900 sq ft of prime retail space - Credit: Brown and Co

Crown Home Improvements will move into the St Augustines Gate premises in Waterloo Road, Norwich

Crown Home Improvements will move into the St Augustines Gate premises in Waterloo Road, Norwich - Credit: Brown and Co

The unit in St Augustines Gate Norwich was once home to Barnardo's

The unit in St Augustines Gate Norwich was once home to Barnardo's - Credit: Brown and Co


