State-of-the-art showroom coming soon to NR3
- Credit: Maya Derrick
Shoppers in NR3 shouldn't be waiting too much longer for another business to appear on their doorstep.
The 3,000sq ft double-fronted showroom at St Augustines Gate in Waterloo Road was formerly home to Barnardo's for more than a decade.
The charity shop specialised in furniture but also sold clothes, electrical goods and bric-a-brac before closing down at the end of 2021.
Crown Home Improvements will transform the space into a state-of-the art luxury bathroom showroom over the coming months.
Anna Smith, commercial surveyor at Brown and Co said: "We're still waiting for the lease to complete but hopefully that will happen in the next couple of weeks.
"There's a bit of a fit-out to do at the property.
"It's great that a business is moving in. It's a big unit and it can be difficult to find tenants to fill a unit of that size.
"It's the perfect unit for a showroom."