Crowdfunding and staff retention on the agenda for Norwich Business School breakfast

PUBLISHED: 14:15 22 November 2018 | UPDATED: 14:15 22 November 2018

Delegates at a previous UEA business breakfast. Picture: UEA/David Kirkham

The Norwich Business School has announced its next free business breakfast will be based around the topics of staff retention and the risks and benefits of crowdfunding.

It will take place on January 15, 2019, at the Norwich Business School at UEA, from 7.30am to 9am.

Lecturer Tiago Botelho will be discussing how crowdfunding has impacted the business and investment landscape.

Mr Botelho joined Norwich Business School as a lecturer in business strategy in 2015. His research interests including entrepreneurial finance and methodological applications.

Following this, Ieva Martinaityte will be discussing how employers can design employee journeys using creative thinking to best attract and retain staff.

Ms Martinaityte’s research focuses on examining how and under what conditions creativity and innovation is linked to business financial performance and other important organisational outcomes.

To book, visit Eventbrite.

