Could Norfolk become the UK’s first 5G county?

Mobile telephone mast at Upper Stoke/Poringland/Framingham Earl/Stoke Holy Cross. Photo:Antony Kelly ARCHANT NORFOLK PHOTOGRAPHIC © 2007

Business leaders have suggested Norfolk could make a bid to be the first 5G county – what do you think?

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A clear voice from many that we could and absolutely should aspire to make Norfolk a 5G first. Lets then give this campaign some energy or NR5G ! The 'digital chamber' and its partners is now working on the 'how'. Standby for updates @norfolkchamber — Chris Sargisson (@Chris_NorfolkCC) November 9, 2018

Could Norfolk be the UK’s first 5G county? This is the question industry leaders have been mulling over as possible way to boost the county’s connectivity and set the pace for the rest of the UK.

It comes after mobile network Three announced it could be rolling out the upgraded data network as soon as the middle of next year.

Not only does 5G have a download speed of up to 10 gigabits per second or even 20Gbps, it would eradicate the need for wire-bound connectivity like broadband.

The potential to push Norfolk as one of the first 5G regions was suggested by the Norfolk Chamber of Commerce’s chief executive Chris Sargisson.

He wrote on Twitter: “I want to make Norfolk the first 5G county in the UK....Seriously!”

After a positive response, he followed up to add: “A clear voice from many that we could and absolutely should aspire to make Norfolk a 5G first.

“Let’s then give this campaign some energy or NR5G! The ‘digital chamber’ and its partners is now working on the ‘how’. Standby for updates from the Norfolk Chamber.”

The suggestion was warmly welcomed by other business figures in the region.

It would be a massive leap forwards if we all get behind a campaign for #5G #Norfolk it would benefit not only #technology but all businesses,

commerce and communities too. — MIGSOLV (@MIGSOLV) November 8, 2018

Jo Vertigan of the Cambridge Norwich Tech Corridor corridor confirmed that the topic would be on the agenda at next week’s meeting, with Digital East organiser Emily Crittenden adding that a Liverpudlian engineering group had launched a 5G mast in their city this week.

TechVelocity owner Kris Jones similarly voiced his support for the idea.

Would your business benefit from 5G coming to Norfolk? What do you think of the idea? Let us know by commenting below or email eleanor.pringle@archant.co.uk