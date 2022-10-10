Walnut seller Tyler, 7, switches to offering apples after overwhelming demand

Tyler Thurston from Norwich is selling walnuts from his tree to raise money for his new bedroom with the help of his parents, Gary Thurston and Nikki Goodwin. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

A seven-year-old entrepreneur from Costessey has had to source extra produce after the overwhelming response to his ‘one-stop walnut shop’

Following a story in the Evening News Norwich's Tyler Thurston quickly sold out of his walnuts at his Stafford Avenue home.

The seven-year-old has decided to up his inventory and is now selling freshly picked apples for 25p each.

Tyler’s dad, Gary Thurston, who owns his own gardening business said: “He’s learnt so much about money and where it comes from – that why he started it, we’ve succeeded in him understanding how money works.

“He’s starting to learn that he can take some of the money and buy seeds and bulbs which will create more money – he's really clever with it all.”

Tyler is looking at adding pumpkins, chestnuts, hazelnuts and daffodils next year.

But for now, there is a Facebook page to keep up to date which Tyler’s produce.