Costa to move into empty city centre shop

Author Picture Icon

Maya Derrick

Published: 2:19 PM October 30, 2022
The branding for Costa Coffee in Chantry Place, where Pret A Manger once was

The branding for Costa Coffee in Chantry Place, where Pret A Manger once was - Credit: Joe Sturdy

Branding for a new coffee shop in Norwich's Chantry Place has gone up ahead of the unit's refit.

A month ago, the shopping centre's Pret A Manger closed its doors - and it has remained empty ever since.

All signage at the site - located in between Rituals and Whistles, Hobbs and Phase Eight on the upper ground floor - was then removed.

But now boards boasting coffee giant Costa have appeared at the site, stating that the national coffee chain will be moving in to the unit soon.

Chantry Place already has a Costa, between Schuh and Monsoon.

It is currently unknown when Costa's newest Norwich store will open.

Staff at Pret's Chantry Place site have been employed at a nearby shop, so its closure has not resulted in any job losses.

There are currently ten Costa stores in the Norwich city area.

