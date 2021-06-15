Published: 11:01 AM June 15, 2021 Updated: 11:46 AM June 15, 2021

Costa is moving out of its unit, 48, London Street, Norwich. - Credit: Roche

Coffee chain Costa is closing its London Street cafe in Norwich with the shop unit coming up for rent.

The cafe part of the building occupying the ground floor, is for rent for £4,583 a month - which equates to £55,000 a year.

The unit, in number 48, has a ground floor area of 1,646 sqft and is situated close to the Ivy restaurant and jewellers Winsor Bishop.

Roche chartered surveyors, handling the rental, said the unit was available by way of A new full repairing and insuring lease for a term to be agreed.



Adrian Fennell, a partner at Roche, said he believed Costa was 'relocating.'

Costa already has around 10 outlets in Norwich, including stand- alone cafes such as in Gentleman's Walk and concessions in other stores as well as at Norwich Airport.

You may also want to watch:

This newspaper asked Costa Coffee for a comment.