News Norwich City FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > News > Business

Costa Coffee to close Norwich high street cafe

Author Picture Icon

Caroline Culot

Published: 11:01 AM June 15, 2021    Updated: 11:46 AM June 15, 2021
Costa, London Street, Norwich

Costa is moving out of its unit, 48, London Street, Norwich. - Credit: Roche

Coffee chain Costa is closing its London Street cafe in Norwich with the shop unit coming up for rent.

The cafe part of the building occupying the ground floor, is for rent for £4,583 a month - which equates to £55,000 a year.

The unit, in number 48, has a ground floor area of 1,646 sqft and is situated close to the Ivy restaurant and jewellers Winsor Bishop.

Roche chartered surveyors,  handling the rental, said the unit was available by way of A new full repairing and insuring lease for a term to be agreed.

Adrian Fennell, a partner at Roche, said he believed Costa was 'relocating.'

Costa already has around 10 outlets in Norwich, including stand- alone cafes such as in Gentleman's Walk and concessions in other stores as well as at Norwich Airport.

You may also want to watch:

This newspaper asked Costa Coffee for a comment.

Most Read

  1. 1 Norwich's Jack Wills store to close
  2. 2 Man in critical condition after Norwich assault
  3. 3 ‘Burglars will think twice’ - Police hand out security kits to 4,000 homes
  1. 4 Weather warning for thunderstorms this week after Monday heat
  2. 5 In pictures: England fans enjoy Euro 2020 win at Norwich fan park
  3. 6 Norwich city centre roundabout revamp remains 'firmly in pipeline'
  4. 7 Covid Delta variant cases double in Norfolk
  5. 8 Family's distress as Covid rules force double-jabbed mother into isolation
  6. 9 'Too big for Royal Arcade' - boss on why Langleys has split up
  7. 10 Broads pub with 'bags of potential' for sale for £375,000
Norfolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Block Norwich

Video

Vision for multi-million pound new Norwich venue revealed

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon
The team at The Earlham pub, which has just opened in Norwich.

Video

'People love it' - Landlady opens second pub in Earlham Road

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
Auntie Anne's, Castle Quarter, Norwich

Two city businesses on the move as mystery new tenant hovers

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon
Daegan Watts holds an England flag in front of tables and chairs

Video

City fan park takes shape ahead of England's Euro 2020 opener

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus