City centre bookies closed due to 'severe flooding'

Coral betting shop has closed in St Stephens Road due to flooding - Credit: Archant

A Coral betting shop in Norwich city centre has closed due to "severe flooding".

The bookies in St Stephens Street has a sign up on its door today (October 15), saying why it is shut.

It states: "The shop is closed because of a severe flood.

Coral betting shop has closed in St Stephens Road due to flooding - Credit: Archant

"Please use our branch in Prince of Wales Road or branches in Colman Road and Witard Road.

"Sorry for the inconvenience."

It is not known at this time when it will reopen.