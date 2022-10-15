Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
City centre bookies closed due to 'severe flooding'

Emily Thomson

Published: 2:57 PM October 15, 2022
A Coral betting shop in Norwich city centre has closed due to "severe flooding".

The bookies in St Stephens Street has a sign up on its door today (October 15), saying why it is shut. 

It states: "The shop is closed because of a severe flood.

"Please use our branch in Prince of Wales Road or branches in Colman Road and Witard Road.

"Sorry for the inconvenience."

It is not known at this time when it will reopen. 

