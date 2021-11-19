Super-rare collector's item goes on sale for £130 in city shop

Video

Owner of Last Level Games Ed Jackman with the copy of Conker's Bad Fur Day for the Nintendo 64.

An extremely rare video game which is sought after by collectors now graces the shelves of a city store.

Last Level Games, in St Benedicts Street, recently received a copy of Conker's Bad Fur Day, a 2001 platform game for the Nintendo 64.

The adult game follows a potty mouthed squirrel called Conker who is trying to return home to his girlfriend and the cartridge is on sale for £130.

Conker's Bad Fur Day for the Nintendo 64

It can fetch as high as £250 on eBay when the box and instructions are included.

Ed Jackman, 32, owner of Last Level Games, said: "I was surprised to see it and I do get excited when the rare games come in as I am a collector myself.

"It came from a local collector who was having a big downsize."

The gaming shop has been in its current premises for three and a half years after Mr Jackman closed down a nearby shop under the same name around a decade ago to pursue other careers.

But having returned to his true passion, the gaming guru has encountered all sorts of weird and wonderful titles as collectors trade in their games for store credit or cash.

"It all depends on what people bring into the store when people are clearing out their attics," Mr Jackman said.

Last Level Games in St Benedict's Street

Explaining why Conker's Bad Fur Day is so rare, he added: "I guess it was probably low print numbers when it came out and maybe it was not all that popular at the beginning so it did not sell too many copies.

"The copies in circulation these days are sought after and valuable. It's been popular and a few have debated buying it but it is quite a hefty price tag for single game."

Conker's Bad Fur Day is on sale for £130 in Last Level Games

Mr Jackman believes it is only a matter of time before the game gets snapped up after pay day.

"Similar to vinyl, people still enjoy the retro and nostalgic aspect of it," Mr Jackman continued.

"There is so much digital now that people do like the old CD and DVD games."

Last Level Games in Norwich

Last Level Games was originally called the Norwich Spacestation after being founded by Andrew Cherry as a sci-fi shop in 2004.

Last Level Games has received a number of collector's items to light up the eyes of gamers in the city.