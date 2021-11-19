Video
Super-rare collector's item goes on sale for £130 in city shop
- Credit: Neil Perry
An extremely rare video game which is sought after by collectors now graces the shelves of a city store.
Last Level Games, in St Benedicts Street, recently received a copy of Conker's Bad Fur Day, a 2001 platform game for the Nintendo 64.
The adult game follows a potty mouthed squirrel called Conker who is trying to return home to his girlfriend and the cartridge is on sale for £130.
It can fetch as high as £250 on eBay when the box and instructions are included.
Ed Jackman, 32, owner of Last Level Games, said: "I was surprised to see it and I do get excited when the rare games come in as I am a collector myself.
"It came from a local collector who was having a big downsize."
The gaming shop has been in its current premises for three and a half years after Mr Jackman closed down a nearby shop under the same name around a decade ago to pursue other careers.
But having returned to his true passion, the gaming guru has encountered all sorts of weird and wonderful titles as collectors trade in their games for store credit or cash.
"It all depends on what people bring into the store when people are clearing out their attics," Mr Jackman said.
Explaining why Conker's Bad Fur Day is so rare, he added: "I guess it was probably low print numbers when it came out and maybe it was not all that popular at the beginning so it did not sell too many copies.
"The copies in circulation these days are sought after and valuable. It's been popular and a few have debated buying it but it is quite a hefty price tag for single game."
Mr Jackman believes it is only a matter of time before the game gets snapped up after pay day.
"Similar to vinyl, people still enjoy the retro and nostalgic aspect of it," Mr Jackman continued.
"There is so much digital now that people do like the old CD and DVD games."
Last Level Games was originally called the Norwich Spacestation after being founded by Andrew Cherry as a sci-fi shop in 2004.
'It sold for just over £1,000'
Last Level Games has received a number of collector's items to light up the eyes of gamers in the city.
- Power Drive: This 1994 racing video game for Game Gear sold for more than £1,000 in Last Level Games. Mr Jackman said the "extremely low print run" makes it a difficult one to find. He believes it would cost at least double or triple the price he sold it for.
- Panzer Dragoon: Released by Sega in the 1990s, Last Level Games got hold of a copy for the Sega Saturn console which sold for £300. "We had someone in on the back of an article in the paper," Mr Jackman said.
- Maximum Carnage: This Spiderman and Venom game for the Mega Drive fetched a cool £150 at the St Benedict's Street store. The game was developed by Software Creations and published by Acclaim Entertainment and its subsidiary LJN in 1994.