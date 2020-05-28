Search

Advanced search

Pret A Manger to reopen more than 200 outlets – including Norwich

PUBLISHED: 10:23 28 May 2020 | UPDATED: 10:23 28 May 2020

Pret A Manger in Norwich., pictured before lockdown. Pic: Pret

Pret A Manger in Norwich., pictured before lockdown. Pic: Pret

Sandwich and coffee chain Pret a Manger will reopen its Norwich cafe in Haymarket on June 1 for takeaway and delivery.

The announcement means the chain will have more than 300 cafes reopened since the coronavirus lockdown.

All Prets were initially shut, including for delivery and takeaway, with bosses saying they wanted to protect staff.

MORE: Gastro pub launches ‘no queue’ takeaway fish and chips on a Friday

With offices and commuting hubs empty, many of the sites would have also been deserted and Pret is expected to look at other avenues for revenue while office workers stay at home.

To ensure social distancing for staff in Pret kitchens, each site will offer a limited menu, including its club sandwich, tuna baguette and chicken salad, it said.

You may also want to watch:

Pret will also sell macaroni cheese, soups and risottos for customers to heat at home. It follows a similar move to start selling coffee beans direct to consumers though Amazon.

For more updates on coronavirus in Norfolk see the Facebook page here

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Norwich Evening News. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Video Three new coronavirus deaths at N&N

Norfolk and Norwich Hospital April 2020 Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

You can dine in or have a takeaway - fresh probe over Japanese ‘restaurant’ run from Norwich home

Orlando sold this newspaper a takeaway from his seven bedroom Earlham Road home. Picture: Archant

McDonald’s reveals date drive-throughs in Norfolk will reopen

McDonald's drive-thrus across Norfolk are set to reopen next week. Pic: Archant

Boss of Jarrold reveals reopening date – and store’s famous scones will be on sale

Jarrold has announced when it is to reopen. Pic: Archant

Video Amazing drone footage shows vast scale of tomato greenhouse project outside Norwich

An aerial photo showing construction work on two giant new tomato greenhouses at the Colman family's Crown Point Estate at Kirby Bedon, outside Norwich. Picture: Mike Page

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Evening News
digital edition

Subscribe

Most Read

Fire crews called to large blaze in centre of Norwich

Fire crews tackle the blaze in Fishergate in Norwich. Picture: Simon Parkin

McDonald’s reveals date drive-throughs in Norfolk will reopen

McDonald's drive-thrus across Norfolk are set to reopen next week. Pic: Archant

The shops and services that can now reopen from June 15

The new government easing of restrictions on retail is good news for centres like Norwich's Chapelfield. Pic: Archant

OPINION: Why we shouldn’t send our children back to school back on June 1

Writer Ruth Davies with her family

‘Large encampment’ of Travellers moves onto city park and ride site

Caravans have arrived at Costessey Park and Ride Picture: David Hannant

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

You can dine in or have a takeaway - fresh probe over Japanese ‘restaurant’ run from Norwich home

Orlando sold this newspaper a takeaway from his seven bedroom Earlham Road home. Picture: Archant

Three new coronavirus deaths at N&N

Norfolk and Norwich Hospital April 2020 Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Boss of Jarrold reveals reopening date – and store’s famous scones will be on sale

Jarrold has announced when it is to reopen. Pic: Archant

Amazing drone footage shows vast scale of tomato greenhouse project outside Norwich

An aerial photo showing construction work on two giant new tomato greenhouses at the Colman family's Crown Point Estate at Kirby Bedon, outside Norwich. Picture: Mike Page

Your questions answered about coronavirus test and trace

Nursing staff use swabs at the drive through coronavirus testing facility at the Norwich Research Park. Picture: Denise Bradley
Drive 24