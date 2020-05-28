Pret A Manger to reopen more than 200 outlets – including Norwich
PUBLISHED: 10:23 28 May 2020 | UPDATED: 10:23 28 May 2020
Sandwich and coffee chain Pret a Manger will reopen its Norwich cafe in Haymarket on June 1 for takeaway and delivery.
The announcement means the chain will have more than 300 cafes reopened since the coronavirus lockdown.
All Prets were initially shut, including for delivery and takeaway, with bosses saying they wanted to protect staff.
With offices and commuting hubs empty, many of the sites would have also been deserted and Pret is expected to look at other avenues for revenue while office workers stay at home.
To ensure social distancing for staff in Pret kitchens, each site will offer a limited menu, including its club sandwich, tuna baguette and chicken salad, it said.
Pret will also sell macaroni cheese, soups and risottos for customers to heat at home. It follows a similar move to start selling coffee beans direct to consumers though Amazon.
