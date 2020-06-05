‘We are truly devastated’: Restaurant will not reopen after lockdown

A restaurant in Norwich city centre has announced it will be closing permanently after lockdown.

The team at Coast to Coast in the Riverside Retail Park said they were “devastated” that they wouldn’t be returning. Writing on Instagram, they said: “It’s with a heavy heart we announce that Coast to Coast Norwich will remain closed permanently. “Over the last seven years we have had so many great memories, such amazing staff and some wonderful guests. The pandemic has been hard on all, and the hospitality sector is no longer what it was.”

They went on: “We want to say a huge thank you to our loyal guests that continued to come back to us month by month, we will remember them fondly.

“We are truly devastated. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts.” Earlier in the year The Restaurant Group - which owns Coast to Coast - announced it would be closing a number of sites.

The group announced in January that it would be closing 90 of its sites - which include Frankie & Benny’s, Chiquito and Coast to Coast.

Concerns grew this week after an email seen by the BBC suggested that a greater number of restaurants than expected would remain closed after lockdown. The email stated: “The COVID-19 crisis has significantly impacted our ability to trade profitably, so we’ve taken the tough decision to close these restaurants now.”