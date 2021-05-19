News Norwich City FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
New owners sought after Norwich café closes

Daniel Moxon

Published: 1:37 PM May 19, 2021    Updated: 1:48 PM May 19, 2021
That Café in Norwich has closed, with new owners sought.

The owner of a popular Norwich café has closed down his business for the final time – but wants someone else to keep it alive.

Chris Featherby has run That Café in St Augustines Street for more than three years.

He said the reasons behind the decision were "long and complex", but made it clear "our closure isn't through lack of support from our amazingly loyal customers".

He said: "We're sorry to have to say this, but we will not be reopening That Café. We have loved every day of serving our local community and have met so many lovely local people.

"My plan was always to move to the business full time. This opportunity presented itself in May 2020, when I was made redundant from my job of 20 years.

"As the business owner, I never took a salary from the business, opting instead to have our amazing team of five helping customers.

That Café in Norwich has closed, with new owners sought.

"My redundancy meant I could keep going for a while, but with lockdowns I was forced to gain a new career to keep the bills paid – I was not personally entitled to any government support."

That Café was launched in March 2018 and celebrated its anniversary a year later by offering free pastries.

But like other businesses of its kind, it has spent much of the last 14 months with its doors closed and unable to serve customers.

Mr Featherby is determined that someone should take over the café so it can reopen.

He said: "I'm looking for someone, or some people, who will love this business and keep it running in the local community. Perhaps a community initiative of a few like-minded individuals? Perhaps an existing business owner looking to expand?

"Thank you to every one of our loyal customers that have given us so much love. Thank you to the best team ever, the best customers we could ask for and an amazing three years."

• Anyone interested in taking on the café should email: contact@thatcafenorwich.co.uk.

