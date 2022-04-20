Closing date announced for Norwich bike shop with sale now running

Evans Cycles in Westlegate, Norwich, is closing down. - Credit: Archant

A bike shop in Norwich city centre is closing this spring, with a sale currently running.

The final day of opening for Evans Cycles in Westlegate will be Saturday, May 21, and there are currently posters in the windows advertising its 20pc off closing down sale.

The national chain is owned by the Frasers Group and sells bikes, clothing and accessories.

There is also a 'to let' sign outside the shop from Francis Darrah Chartered Surveyors.

A spokesman for the brand confirmed the closing date but did not say whether it would be relocating elsewhere in the city.

It was announced Evans Cycles was moving into Westlegate Tower in 2014, with the pedestrianisation of the street completed in 2017.

Last year, Evans Cycles' first-floor neighbour Paula Gundry's Interior Designs decided to leave its Westlegate branch behind to relocate to Unthank Road.