Closed intu Chapelfield store set to reopen in Norwich

PUBLISHED: 14:50 20 March 2019 | UPDATED: 14:50 20 March 2019

Jones Bootmaker store is reopening in Brigg Street in Norwich

A well-known footwear brand is set to reappear on the Norwich high street two years after it shut at intu Chapelfield.

Jones Bootmaker is set to reopen in Brigg Street, which links Rampant Horse Street to Gentlemans Walk, in June 2019.

The shop was previously located in the north terrace in Chapelfield, opposite Zara, which is now Australian homewares retailer House.

Jones Bootmaker was saved from administration after a rescue deal from privaty equity firm Endless LLP in 2017 but it resulted in several underperforming shops closing, including Norwich and Ipswich.

The chain was purchased from Endless by Pavers Shoes in February 2018, which has 175 stores across the UK, with plans to grow the Jones Bootmaker brand.

Pavers, which also purchased online retailer Herring shoes, is currently recruiting for a new store manager for the Norwich Jones Bootmaker store.

Topic Tags:
