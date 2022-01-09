Professional cleaner shares secrets to keep on top of household chores

Emily Gibbs from domestic cleaning services Sparkle Norwich share her secrets to keeping on top of housework to avoid multiple deep cleans. - Credit: Emily Gibbs/ Sparkle Norwich

Cleaning is like Marmite - some people love it and some people hate it.

However, unlike the yeast-based spread, you can't avoid cleaning.

While cleaning is proven to contribute to people's general physical and mental health, it isn’t always easy to know how to best to keep our homes sparkling.

Emily Gibbs, head of Sparkle Norwich which is a domestic cleaning service, has always been passionate about cleaning.

Spending most of her time away in her previous job as cabin crew for British Airways, Ms Gibbs made herself a cleaning rota to keep on top of the housework.

“I enjoyed it so much that I wanted to help to do this for other people,” she said.

Ms Gibbs set up her business and has gone on to win awards and has outstanding reviews for the standard of her cleans and the way she protects staff wellbeing offering many perks.

Now, she wants to help many more people figure out the best yearly cleaning rota for them.

She said: “I don’t think people really realise quite how many germs are stuck to things like door handles, remotes and toothbrushes, they need to be cleaned regularly.”

Ms Gibbs understands all too well the call from the sofa after a day's work.

“Once people sit on the sofa, it is hard to even want to get up and do any housework.

“But in just doing it, you minimise the need for deep cleans and your house is always ready should you want to entertain.”

Though, Ms Gibbs said that many people associate having a cleaner or a housekeeper with rich people, but she says her company is for everyone.

“We start at as little as £40 per clean and we can do this as often as you need.”

To help people understand Ms Gibbs provided some facts that may be surprising for most.

She said: “People generally sweat half a pint overnight, meaning if they change their sheets every couple of weeks, they are holding six or seven pints.

“70% of the dust particles in homes are made up of dead skin flakes.

“Day to day germs can live on surfaces for around seven days, with Covid still being around, this proves the need for disinfecting.”

To find out more about how Ms Gibbs can help you, visit: www.sparklenorwich.co.uk





What should our yearly cleaning rota look like as explained by Emily Gibbs:

Day-to-day

- Wash and put things away

- Make the bed

- Wipe down the hob and kitchen surfaces after use

Weekly

- Disinfect touch points

- Clean the bathroom

- Dust and hoover rooms

- Full clean of the kitchen

- Put your cloths in the washing machine.

Monthly

- Insides of windows.

- Fridge, antibac all internal surfaces.

- Take all of the sofa cushions off to hoover

- Hoover and flip mattress

- Dust venetian blinds or shutters

- Dust skirting

- Clean the inside of the microwave

Twice Yearly

- Have a sort out of your wardrobe and drawers once in the summer and once in the winter.

- Pull out big furniture and appliances to dust and hoover behind.

Yearly

- Remove everything from the kitchen cupboards to give them a thorough clean

- Get your duvet professionally laundered

- Defrost and clean the freezer

- Get your oven professionally cleaned - Get your carpets and upholstery professionally cleaned



