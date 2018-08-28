Search

Classroom creator launches new design thanks to Norwich City Football Club deal

PUBLISHED: 13:07 06 December 2018 | UPDATED: 13:07 06 December 2018

A picture of the bunkbox. Picture: Sarah Toon

A picture of the bunkbox. Picture: Sarah Toon

Sarah Toon Photography

Norwich’s Eco-Classrooms has created an entirely new design thanks to a collaboration with Norfolk City Football Clubs’ Community Sports Foundation.

The former Future50 company has created an eco-bunkbox, which sleeps up to 14 young people, as well as a separate space for teachers or coaches.

Although the concept was created for the charity foundation, Eco-classrooms are hoping the design can be used for other educational projects such as outdoor adventures and residential camps.

Lucy McKay, business development manager at Eco-classrooms, said: “The units are built entirely off-site and installed in a matter of days –and they could be moved around a site in the future to meet a client’s changing need. We’ve also designed these lodgings to be highly transportable –so we can quickly install them across the country.”

All of the bunks are fitted with USB ports for technology charging, as well as individual storage for kit.

