Final push for pubs before City of Ale Festival kicks off

Author Picture Icon

Francis Redwood

Published: 3:13 PM May 17, 2022
Philip Cutter outside the Murderers Pub with organisers and pub owners taking part in the City of Ale Festival.

Philip Cutter outside the Murderers Pub with organisers and pub owners taking part in the City of Ale Festival. - Credit: Philip Cutter

City boozer are making final preparations for the return of the City of Ale festival on May 26.

Phil Cutter, boss of The Murderers, said: "Today is the last day of the city of ale meeting before the launch just to make sure everything is all in place.

Programmes and beer mats for the City of Ale Festival which starts on the May 26.

Programmes and beer mats for the City of Ale Festival which starts on the May 26. - Credit: Philip Cutter

"Being two years since we had a City of Ale celebration - what we're hoping is that it'll be as big as it was before.

"We've gone from 10 days to a month and have more pubs participating than ever before - it's all systems go and everything looks fantastic.

The meeting was held at the Murderers pub, owned by Phil Cutter.

The meeting was held at the Murderers pub, owned by Phil Cutter. - Credit: Archant

"Over the next few days city pubs should be fully adorned with banners, bunting, beer mats and programmes.

"The fact it's a month long now gives customers and guests more of an opportunity to visit Norwich's great diverse pubs and drink the great beer we have on offer - we're all very excited."

For more details visit www.cityofale.org.uk

