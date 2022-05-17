Final push for pubs before City of Ale Festival kicks off
- Credit: Philip Cutter
City boozer are making final preparations for the return of the City of Ale festival on May 26.
Phil Cutter, boss of The Murderers, said: "Today is the last day of the city of ale meeting before the launch just to make sure everything is all in place.
"Being two years since we had a City of Ale celebration - what we're hoping is that it'll be as big as it was before.
"We've gone from 10 days to a month and have more pubs participating than ever before - it's all systems go and everything looks fantastic.
"Over the next few days city pubs should be fully adorned with banners, bunting, beer mats and programmes.
"The fact it's a month long now gives customers and guests more of an opportunity to visit Norwich's great diverse pubs and drink the great beer we have on offer - we're all very excited."
For more details visit www.cityofale.org.uk