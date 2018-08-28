New gas engineering facility to open at City College Norwich to meet industry skills demand

Lecturer Tony Sandon, centre, with, from left, apprentices Scott Gilbert, Philip Barnard, Daniel Cooper and Adam Chilvers in the new gas engineering workshop. Picture: City College Norwich. Archant

A Norwich college will today unveil its new specialist facility after becoming the first in the region to offer gas engineering apprenticeships.

The first 14 apprentices at City College Norwich have already begun their training and are on their way to earning their licence to practice as Gas Safe-registered engineers, and a Level 3 Diploma in Gas Engineering.

The new workshop has 10 training bays, containing boilers, fires, water heaters, hobs and cookers, and an assessment zone, and has been part-funded by industry, with donations also made by suppliers. It was fitted by other trades apprentices at the college.

Principal Corrienne Peasgood said: “The transformation of a plumbing workshop to become the new hub for our gas engineering training has been a real team effort. We have to say a huge ‘thank you’ to all of our employer partners, apprentices and suppliers who have helped to make the new gas training and assessment workshop a reality.”

The apprentices are employed by Gasway, KGB Commercial Heating and Reynolds Heating.

Demand for skills in the industry is currently high, a fact underlined by Gasway recently receiving 68 applications for its nine apprenticeship places.

HR manager Ann Marie Seale said: “The demographic is ageing, in term of experienced and skilled people, and it’s important that we now look to the younger generation and open up opportunities for them to be able to train and to learn from experienced mentors.”