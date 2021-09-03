News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > News > Business

Chantry Place extends car park opening hours in city

Author Picture Icon

Emily Thomson

Published: 1:00 PM September 3, 2021   
Norwich’s Chantry Place is set to extend its car park opening times. 

Norwich’s Chantry Place is set to extend its car park opening times. - Credit: Chantry Place

Norwich’s Chantry Place is set to extend its car park opening times. 

Eager shoppers and people off to the theatre or meals out can now enter the shopping centre’s car park 30 minutes before it opens and later into the evening. 

The car park will be open from 8.30am Monday to Saturday, and 9.30am on a Sunday. 

They will also allow new entries to the car park until 8pm every day and shoppers can exit any time, day or night.⁠ 
⁠ 
Paul McCarthy, general manager, said: “We’ve listened to feedback from our customers and visitors who told us that they wanted our car park to be open even longer so that they can enjoy parking on a trip to the theatre or a meal out.  

“With 1,000 spaces and security staff on site 24/7, we’re really pleased to be able to support our restaurants and other attractions across the city by extending our car park hours.⁠” 

You may also want to watch:

Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Hamleys, Norwich

Norwich Live

World's oldest toy shop is coming to Norwich

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Orlando Williams, inset, is accused of running a restaurant and takeaway from his home on Earlham Road.

'Harmful to the character of the area' - Orlando's ordered to remove sign

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon
Queues were building on Exchange Street on Tuesday evening, the first night of roadworks on Grapes Hill.

Norwich Live | Updated

City drivers face delays as roundabout roadworks begin

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Megan Edmonds, with her two sons Rex and Teddy

Mum slapped with two parking tickets despite never actually parking

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon