Chantry Place extends car park opening hours in city

Published: 1:00 PM September 3, 2021

Norwich’s Chantry Place is set to extend its car park opening times.

Eager shoppers and people off to the theatre or meals out can now enter the shopping centre’s car park 30 minutes before it opens and later into the evening.

The car park will be open from 8.30am Monday to Saturday, and 9.30am on a Sunday.

They will also allow new entries to the car park until 8pm every day and shoppers can exit any time, day or night.⁠

⁠

Paul McCarthy, general manager, said: “We’ve listened to feedback from our customers and visitors who told us that they wanted our car park to be open even longer so that they can enjoy parking on a trip to the theatre or a meal out.

“With 1,000 spaces and security staff on site 24/7, we’re really pleased to be able to support our restaurants and other attractions across the city by extending our car park hours.⁠”