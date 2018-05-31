Search

Reopening date for Cinema City revealed

PUBLISHED: 13:40 22 June 2020 | UPDATED: 13:40 22 June 2020

Norwich’s independent picture house, Cinema City, has announced the date it is set to reopen.  Picturehouse, which owns the cinema in St Andrews Street, announced it will be reopening its sites from July 10.

A spokesman for the group said: “The opening date is subject to final clarifications and confirmation in regards to government restrictions. We will confirm which locations are due to open on 10 July in the coming weeks.

“The full film programme will be announced soon but Christopher Nolan’s highly anticipated new film Tenet is now confirmed to open on 31 July. And that’s just the beginning, we can’t wait to show titles including No Time To Die, Mulan, A Quiet Place Part II, Black Widow, Wonder Woman 1984 and Wes Anderson’s The French Dispatch later in 2020.

“Our aim is to safely re-open our cinemas in line with government guidance on the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. In order to provide a safe and enjoyable environment for our employees and audiences, we’ve made some important changes.”

The new safety measures include a limited number of seats being sold, increased cleaning and sanitiser throughout the cinema screens and building.

The spokesman added: “We will monitor and adapt to this new situation as necessary and will continue to follow future advice from the relevant government agencies.

“We have all had a challenging few months and we thank you for your patience, ongoing support and passion for cinema.

“We’ve missed you and are looking forward to welcoming you back to enjoy the best of cinema on the big screen.”

