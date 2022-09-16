Spanish street food business unveils new state-of-the-art trailer

Churros and Chorizo's new Airstream trailer will set the brand apart from the rest, owner Nick Brewer (inset) hopes - Credit: Nick Brewer/Denise Bradley

A popular travelling food business has invested in a brand new state-of-the-art trailer allowing it to continue to bring the flavours of Spain to Norwich.

Nick Brewer and his wife Natalie run food van Churros and Chorizo with help from their three children Oscar, Alfie and Florence.

The slick new Airstream trailer unit is lined with dazzling LED lights and will host Churros and Chorizo's kitchen for future pop ups and events.

Churros and Chorizo's new trailer is fitted with bright LED lights and a state-of-the-art kitchen - Credit: Nick Brewer

Nick and Natalie also run Little Park Café in Sir George Morse Park, Thorpe St Andrew which opened in May 2021.

Nick said: "We're really excited.

"Our old van - which we named Dolores - broke at the beginning of summer and was going to cost too much to repair.

Nick Brewer of Chrurros and Chorizo with the old van, Dolores - Credit: Nick Brewer

"We decided rather than spending money on fixing the second-hand van we'd invest in something new.

"We bundled through the summer with a gazebo set up to keep things going."

The business' new pride and joy is kitted out with a top-of-the-range kitchen and the food stall has asked its social media followers to chip in with ideas for a name for the trailer.

The new trailer with debut at Junkyard Market this weekend - Credit: Nick Brewer

Churros and Chorizo debuted the new trailer at Junkyard Market this weekend.

"It's quite snazzy," Nick added.

"We treated ourselves and took the plunge. It should set us apart from the rest.

Churros and Chorizo is currently asking its customers to help name the new trailer - Credit: Nick Brewer

"The food we serve we feel is pretty bang on now. We use Archers for our meat and Norwich Bakery.

"Our ethos is to use the very best in imported Spanish goods mixed with the best of local produce.

"We've got a really good product, and this will be the right vehicle to really drive us forward.

"We're going to be flying. We're excited to get out there and make an impact," he continued.

Inside Churros and Chorizo's new Airstream trailer - Credit: Nick Brewer

On making such an investment as energy and supply costs spiral, Nick added: "You can't do anything about what's happening in the world, you've got to just keep going.

"We're not the sorts of people to sit around and feel sorry for ourselves, we crack on the best we can.

"There's always going to be a worry at the back of our minds but what will be will be."

Nick Brewer of Churros and Chorizo - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2018



