Handmade churro and coffee stall opens in Castle Quarter

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 8:00 AM January 13, 2022
Paulo and Sandra Gamboa with the sweet Churros at the new Sweettastic Churros bar in Norwich

Paulo and Sandra Gamboa with the sweet Churros at the new Sweettastic Churros bar in the Castle Quarter. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2022

A family recipe is hoped to be the secret to a new food business' success after opening in Norwich this week.

Sweettastic Churros has flung open its doors in Castle Quarter to hungry customers eagerly waiting to try the exciting new business.

The site opened on Wednesday on the ground floor of the retail and hospitality hub.

Owners Paulo and Sandra Gamboa said what sets Sweettastic Churros apart is an "offering we haven't been able to find anywhere else".

Sweet Churros at the new Sweettastic Churros bar in the Castle Quarter. The bite-size churros drizzl

Sweet Churros at the new Sweettastic Churros bar in the Castle Quarter. The bite-size churros drizzled with chocolate. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2022

Paulo, who hails from Lisbon in Portugal, said: "We offer affordable, sweet churros made with organic, high-quality ingredients such as the Montezuma Chocolate Drizzler with dark chocolate and toppings.

"We’re very passionate about our traditional family recipe and the high-quality, organic ingredients we use.

"We believe Sweettastic Churros adds a new and welcome dimension to the food already available in Norwich.

"It comes with a twist from my grandmother Josephine. It has her special ingredient in it - but it's a secret of course."

Sweet Churros at the new Sweettastic Churros bar in the Castle Quarter. Classic sugar and cinnamon.

Sweet Churros at the new Sweettastic Churros bar in the Castle Quarter. Classic sugar and cinnamon. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2022

Paulo chose to open in Norwich because of its similarities to his (much sunnier) hometown.

He added: "Norwich has a similar vibe which we love.

"We used to come here as tourists and fell in love with the city. We didn't want to leave.

Paulo and Sandra Gamboa with the sweet Churros at the new Sweettastic Churros bar in the Castle Quar

Paulo and Sandra Gamboa with the sweet Churros at the new Sweettastic Churros bar in the Castle Quarter. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2022

"Castle Quarter is the perfect location for us with lots of visitors, easy parking and we can’t wait to start tempting new customers in with our delicious churros menu.”

Chocolate and sprinkles drizzled churro bites. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Chocolate and sprinkles drizzled churro bites. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2022

The husband and wife team will run the store seven days a week from 10.30am until 5.30pm and aims to create new jobs once the business is established."

Rob Bradley, centre manager at Castle Quarter, said: “As we bring more food and leisure tenants into Castle Quarter, we’re really pleased to see Sweettastic Churros open up and start their business journey.

"Paulo and Sandra are so skilled and enthusiastic about what they do, and clearly passionate about their new brand.

Sandra Gamboa making the Sweet Churros at the new Sweettastic Churros bar in the Castle Quarter. Pic

Sandra Gamboa making the churros at the new Sweettastic Churros outlet in Castle Quarter. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2022

"These churros are made with a lot of heart and heritage, and we really hope everyone will get behind them and enjoy tucking into a sweet churro treat when out shopping or visiting the centre.”

Sweet Churros at the new Sweettastic Churros bar in the Castle Quarter. Bite size churros with a mix

Sweet Churros at the new Sweettastic Churros bar in the Castle Quarter. Bite size churros with a mix of sauces. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2022

How to make your own churros

  • Whisk together half a cup of sugar and cinnamon in a shallow dish, set aside
  • Heat one and a half inches of vegetable oil in a large pot or deep saute pan over medium-high heat to 360 degrees. Prepare the dough while oil is heating
  • Add water, butter, sugar and salt to a large saucepan, bring to a boil over medium-high heat 
  • Add flour, reduce heat to medium-low and stir
  • Transfer mixture to a large mixing bowl, let cool for five minutes
  • Add vanilla and egg to flour mixture then blend immediately with an electric mixer
  • Transfer to a 16-inch piping bag fitted 
  • Carefully pipe mixture into preheated oil, into about six-inch lengths, cut end with clean scissors. 
  • Let fry about two minutes per side until golden brown
  • Transfer to paper towels to dry briefly, about 15 seconds 
  • Transfer to cinnamon sugar mixture and roll to coat
