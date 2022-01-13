Video
Handmade churro and coffee stall opens in Castle Quarter
- Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2022
A family recipe is hoped to be the secret to a new food business' success after opening in Norwich this week.
Sweettastic Churros has flung open its doors in Castle Quarter to hungry customers eagerly waiting to try the exciting new business.
The site opened on Wednesday on the ground floor of the retail and hospitality hub.
Owners Paulo and Sandra Gamboa said what sets Sweettastic Churros apart is an "offering we haven't been able to find anywhere else".
Paulo, who hails from Lisbon in Portugal, said: "We offer affordable, sweet churros made with organic, high-quality ingredients such as the Montezuma Chocolate Drizzler with dark chocolate and toppings.
"We’re very passionate about our traditional family recipe and the high-quality, organic ingredients we use.
"We believe Sweettastic Churros adds a new and welcome dimension to the food already available in Norwich.
"It comes with a twist from my grandmother Josephine. It has her special ingredient in it - but it's a secret of course."
Paulo chose to open in Norwich because of its similarities to his (much sunnier) hometown.
He added: "Norwich has a similar vibe which we love.
"We used to come here as tourists and fell in love with the city. We didn't want to leave.
"Castle Quarter is the perfect location for us with lots of visitors, easy parking and we can’t wait to start tempting new customers in with our delicious churros menu.”
The husband and wife team will run the store seven days a week from 10.30am until 5.30pm and aims to create new jobs once the business is established."
Rob Bradley, centre manager at Castle Quarter, said: “As we bring more food and leisure tenants into Castle Quarter, we’re really pleased to see Sweettastic Churros open up and start their business journey.
"Paulo and Sandra are so skilled and enthusiastic about what they do, and clearly passionate about their new brand.
"These churros are made with a lot of heart and heritage, and we really hope everyone will get behind them and enjoy tucking into a sweet churro treat when out shopping or visiting the centre.”
How to make your own churros
- Whisk together half a cup of sugar and cinnamon in a shallow dish, set aside
- Heat one and a half inches of vegetable oil in a large pot or deep saute pan over medium-high heat to 360 degrees. Prepare the dough while oil is heating
- Add water, butter, sugar and salt to a large saucepan, bring to a boil over medium-high heat
- Add flour, reduce heat to medium-low and stir
- Transfer mixture to a large mixing bowl, let cool for five minutes
- Add vanilla and egg to flour mixture then blend immediately with an electric mixer
- Transfer to a 16-inch piping bag fitted
- Carefully pipe mixture into preheated oil, into about six-inch lengths, cut end with clean scissors.
- Let fry about two minutes per side until golden brown
- Transfer to paper towels to dry briefly, about 15 seconds
- Transfer to cinnamon sugar mixture and roll to coat