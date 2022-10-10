Popular city crêpe stand announces move to more central location

Christophe's Crêpes is moving its stall from Davey Place to Briggs Street (Pictured: Owner Chris Smith) - Credit: Christophe's Crêpes

A much-loved crêpe stand in the city has announced it is moving to give customers more consistency.

Christophe's Crêpes, which also has a store in Pottergate, is moving its Davey Place trailer to a more central location.

The trailer reopened today, October 10, near Pret A Manger to the delight of its regulars and new customers alike.

Owner Chris Smith said: "We're really excited about it, it's a great new start for us.

The mini pancake platter at Christophe's Crêpes - Credit: Chris Smith

"The trailer only opened at the new spot this afternoon and it was shocking how many of our regulars were there as soon as we opened.

"We're so grateful to them, they've stuck with us over the last few years when the trailer's been open and closed."

Christophe's Crêpes has been in Davey Place since 2011, when Chris began the business.

It closed last week to move to Briggs Street, between Haymarket and Rampant Horse Street.

"We realised the trailer was too close to our shop in Pottergate, as lots of our regulars started going there," Chris said.

"We also had lots of regulars walking all the way from Chantry Place for lunch so this gets us a bit closer to them.

"And they'd often get there and we'd be closed. We've really struggled to have consistent times there since Covid.

"And to top it off in Davey Place we didn't have electricity so being able to switch to electric in this spot makes a massive difference."

Chris Smith, owner of Christophe's Crêpes - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2022

The foodie founder added: "All of it added together the move just made sense and it's a really great step forward for us as it expands the radius for customers.

"Now we're gonna really go for it and try to open seven days a week.

"That consistency we missed before is a main focus. We've finally got a solid team that will allow us to go full-time which I'm very grateful for."

Opening hours for the Christophe's Crêpes trailer are still being decided but are likely to be between 10am and 5pm every day.

The store in Pottergate is open from 11am to 5pm Monday to Saturday and 11am to 4pm on Sunday.