Christophe’s Crepes launches contactless delivery service

PUBLISHED: 11:01 05 April 2020 | UPDATED: 11:29 05 April 2020

Christophe's Crepes at Davey Place in Norwich. Photo: Chris Smith

Chris Smith

The owner of a Norwich food van, who would normally be serving up crepes in the city centre, has bought a smile to his neighbours by delivering to his street.

Lauren and Chris Smith, who own Christophe's Crepes. Picture: Ella WilkinsonLauren and Chris Smith, who own Christophe's Crepes. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Chris and Lauren Smith, the owners of Christophe’s Crepes, which is usually based in Davey Place, Norwich, has been delivering crepes to people in his street in a friendly game of ‘crepe knock and run’.

Mr Smith, who lives in Old Catton, said: “It was actually really enjoyable for us to do, it was great doing what we love again, and all our neighbours seemed really pleased.”

Now, Christophe’s Crepes has announced it will be delivering its popular treats further afield with the launch of an online delivery service from today (Sunday, April 5).

Chris at Christophe's Crepes. Photo: Chris SmithChris at Christophe's Crepes. Photo: Chris Smith

Posting the news on social media, Christophe’s said: “Local contactless crepe delivery. We are trying 15-minute drop of time slots. From 4- 9 o’clock.”

The business intends to start by offering deliveries in Old Catton, Sprowston, Spixworth and Hellesdon.

