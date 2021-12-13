'Keep it local': Stallholders urge Christmas shoppers to spend, spend, spend
- Credit: Denise Bradley/Sophie Skyring
Businesses on Norwich Market are determined Covid will not ruin their Christmas.
And stallholders are urging folks to do their festive shopping locally this year in a bid to super-charge the city's economy.
Scott Alan, who owns the hat stall at the front of the market, said he had been pleasantly surprised by footfall so far but fears new Covid restrictions could hit sales.
"It’s been much busier than I thought it was going to be," he said.
“But I am still speaking to people who have not been in the city for two years and they are coming in now to put their money into the economy.
“Though it still isn’t normal - you can tell that some people are staying away.”
And he urged people to shop on the market this Christmas adding: “You are keeping local businesses going - every little helps.”
Most Read
- 1 'Anxiety and anger' as payment signs put up in free city car park
- 2 First Omicron case confirmed in Norwich
- 3 Man, 20, missing for three days
- 4 Burger company moves into Norwich pub leaving customers 'blown away'
- 5 Take a look at Norfolk's first electric vehicle charging station
- 6 Is this your dog? Search is on for owner of elderly pup found in dump
- 7 Chloe Smith speaks out on alleged No10 Christmas party
- 8 New lease of life for Guildhall as renovations completed
- 9 'Must see' Victorian home for sale in Norwich for £1.3m
- 10 Teen due in court charged with stabbing in Norwich
Scott’s most popular item this year is the Peaky Blinders-style caps.
Nicola Herbert who works at Taxi, a popular vintage clothing stall, thinks the weather is more likely to keep people away than the virus.
However, she said: “We have been quite busy, we’ve seen that sustainability has become popular.
“People care about where their clothing is coming from so are more inclined to shop second hand and vintage.
“Where possible I think people should be using the market for their Christmas shopping to help the local economy at this difficult time.
“There are 70 local families that run this market - they all have stalls and the whole family works on them. That’s their livelihood - by shopping on the market you are shopping small and local.
“It doesn’t get any more local than this.”
The fish stall has seen remained busy through the pandemic and sales are set to increase in the run up to the big day.
David Neech, who works on the stall, said: “We are so lucky to have been busy right the way through.
“We have found Covid to be beneficial because it’s brought people to the market as it’s all outdoors.”
The stall has seen a huge rise recently in their prime items such as lobsters, crab, salmon and halibut.
David added: “If you shop here, you know it’s going to be fresh, that’s what people like.”
History of Norwich Market
Today Norwich Market consists of around 200 stalls right in the heart of the city but it has been trading for around 900 years.
It was founded in the 11th century to support Norman merchants and settlers who had moved to the area.
The market was radically redesigned in the 1930’s with neat rows introduced and the city hall built running along the top overlooking the market place.
Very few changes were made for many years but 2003 a proposal was submitted to radically change the design, this plan was abandoned in 2004.
Instead, they chose to keep the rows, but replace the tables with steel units.