Cosy Club boss says Omicron having no impact on Christmas party bookings

A firm favourite of the city's food and drink scene has welcomed back customers in even greater numbers than before the pandemic.

The owner of the Cosy Club, nestled in the heart of Norwich, has said diners have flocked back since reopening.

Bosses at Loungers - which owns the business - also said they have yet to see any impact from the new Omicron variant of Covid on its business.

Norwich Cosy Club, London Street. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood - Credit: Archant

Nick Collins, chief executive of the group, said that it has continued to see Christmas bookings.

“Christmas is more of an important period for our Cosy Club venues and they haven’t seen bookings impacted, to be honest,” he said.

“We have seen bookings continue to come in as predicted over the past week or so.

“I’m really happy with our preparations for Christmas – our supply chain has been really resilient despite well-publicised pressures, so we haven’t had any cause for concern whatsoever.”

It came as revenues hit £102 million in the six months to October 3, up from £53.5 million during the same period a year ago and up from £79.8 million in the same six-month period before the pandemic.

Pre-tax profits were £12.8 million compared to a £117,000 profit a year ago and a £2.5 million pre-tax loss in the six months in 2019.

Loungers was helped by bosses opening 12 new stores during the period, with a further 13 planned by April next year across the Cosy Club and Lounge brands.

Mr Collins said: “Our value for money, all-day offer appeals to a very broad demographic and this underpins our market-leading performance in towns and suburbs across England and Wales.

“We will open 25 sites this year as we continue to benefit from the changing dynamics of the high street and our pipeline of new sites has never looked so strong.

“Our sustained growth alongside our operational discipline are enabling us to manage and mitigate most inflationary pressure.

“As we move into the Christmas trading period any potential impact of Omicron remains to be seen, but as we look ahead to 2022, I am very optimistic with regards to our prospects and the continuing rollout of both Lounge and Cosy Club.”