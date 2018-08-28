Marks and Spencer begins search for 70 new Christmas staff in Norwich

Marks & Spencer in Norwich. Picture: Antony Kelly.

One of Norwich’s biggest retail names has launched its seasonal recruitment drive, offering up to 70 jobs over the Christmas period.

Marks and Spencer is on the search for what it calls “moment makers” to work at its flagship city store, as part of a nationwide drive to appoint 20,000 new staff for the busiest time of the year.

The 70 roles at the Norwich store are across several departments, including clothing, home and food, beauty, deli and café.

Calum Telford, M&S’s head of region for East Anglia, said: “Making every moment special for our customers in Norwich is our mission and it’s never more important than at Christmas time. Every year we value the additional colleagues who help us deliver even better service for the local community. While retail experience is helpful, what we’re really after are colleagues who are ready to roll their sleeves up and be part of a hard-working team – moment makers for our customers.”

Last year, nearly 2,000 temps were offered a permanent role in January and the chain said many from previous years had progressed into management positions.