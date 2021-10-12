News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
'It is a truly magical display' - Christmas launched early at garden centre

Sophie Skyring

Published: 6:15 AM October 12, 2021    Updated: 7:49 AM October 12, 2021
Staff at Sprowston Garden Centre are ready to spread Christmas cheer. 

Staff at Sprowston Garden Centre are ready to spread Christmas cheer. Pictured: Donna Marie Nicol, Darren Hansen, Tina Hall and Elizabeth Marlow. - Credit: Paul Marlow

These days it really can feel like it's 'Christmas every day'.

And now - in mid OCTOBER - Jingle bells are no longer in the distance. Apparently, it's time to get festive. Ho, ho, ho. 

Because Sprowston Garden Centre has officially launched its "magical" Christmas department and display. 

Launching as early as possible to make up for lost time to Covid, the display includes a singing reindeer and a dancing tree. 

The centre have a huge traditional display, with more santas than could be counted. 

The centre have a huge traditional display, with more santas than could be counted. - Credit: Sophie Skyring

Paul Marlow, the centre manager, began planning the display as soon as last years display was launched. And he was determined to go bigger and better.

He is confident his shoppers like agree the bar has been raised.

Split into different zones, there is a full display for every kind of Christmas theme. 

The department opens up into a white snowy wonderland complete with leaping stag. 

The department opens up into a white snowy wonderland complete with leaping stag. - Credit: Sophie Skyring

It is designed like a maze, where at every dead end there is a interactive display, including a stag leaping through the snow, elves in the fireplace, singing reindeer and a mini Christmas village.

Carmel Hannant from Cawston, visited at the weekend, and said "it is truly a magical display. 

"Any Christmas item you could think of, they have it."

She added that "the staff were so excited to show us their top picks, it is definitely worth a visit".

They have a large selection of christmas snacks. 

They have a large selection of christmas snacks. - Credit: Sophie Skyring

The Christmas display is complete with a pink section

The Christmas display is complete with a pink section which includes pink fluffy gonks and a rotating dress adorning christmas florals. - Credit: Sophie Skyring

David Calver, customer assistant who has worked at the centre for three years said "people won't believe it until they see it, I think we've really outdone ourselves.

"Everyone has worked so hard, I'm looking forward to when the real Christmas trees come in, helping people to choose the perfect tree is the best."

Elizabeth Marlow has been the resident elf in recent years, this year, she helped to design and implement the department. 

Elizabeth Marlow has been the resident elf in recent years, this year, she helped to design and implement the department. - Credit: Sprowston Garden Centre

Elizabeth Marlow who helped to design the display said "putting it all together was hard work".

"But it is so rewarding when we receive such lovely feedback," she added. "The smiles on the faces when they see Christmas has come early make it all worth it."

There are lots of gifts available, including gin and tonic hand wash and lotion. 

There are lots of gifts available, including gin and tonic hand wash and lotion. - Credit: Sophie Skyring

But Paul is refusing to spend any time basking in the glory. 

He added: "As I walk around I'm taking notes and planning what I'm going to do differently next year."


