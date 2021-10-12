Video
'It is a truly magical display' - Christmas launched early at garden centre
These days it really can feel like it's 'Christmas every day'.
And now - in mid OCTOBER - Jingle bells are no longer in the distance. Apparently, it's time to get festive. Ho, ho, ho.
Because Sprowston Garden Centre has officially launched its "magical" Christmas department and display.
Launching as early as possible to make up for lost time to Covid, the display includes a singing reindeer and a dancing tree.
Paul Marlow, the centre manager, began planning the display as soon as last years display was launched. And he was determined to go bigger and better.
He is confident his shoppers like agree the bar has been raised.
Split into different zones, there is a full display for every kind of Christmas theme.
It is designed like a maze, where at every dead end there is a interactive display, including a stag leaping through the snow, elves in the fireplace, singing reindeer and a mini Christmas village.
Carmel Hannant from Cawston, visited at the weekend, and said "it is truly a magical display.
"Any Christmas item you could think of, they have it."
She added that "the staff were so excited to show us their top picks, it is definitely worth a visit".
David Calver, customer assistant who has worked at the centre for three years said "people won't believe it until they see it, I think we've really outdone ourselves.
"Everyone has worked so hard, I'm looking forward to when the real Christmas trees come in, helping people to choose the perfect tree is the best."
Elizabeth Marlow who helped to design the display said "putting it all together was hard work".
"But it is so rewarding when we receive such lovely feedback," she added. "The smiles on the faces when they see Christmas has come early make it all worth it."
But Paul is refusing to spend any time basking in the glory.
He added: "As I walk around I'm taking notes and planning what I'm going to do differently next year."