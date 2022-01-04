News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Chocs away! Boss dishes out posh treats to homeless

Sophie Skyring

Published: 12:18 PM January 4, 2022
Gemma Wade has been producing infusion bars since 2018, she incorporates favourite desserts into chocolate bars. 

A city chocolatier has decided to gift Norwich's homeless with some treats to brighten the bitter mid-winter days and nights.

Gemma Wade launched The Chocolate Bar Baker in 2018 having spent years perfecting her culinary skills.  

The 31-year-old enjoyed baking since childhood and would experiment with recipes and ask her family to try them.  

She said: “I started making birthday cakes for friends but I never believed I could turn it into a business.  

Stock left over from the festive season is going to be donated to the city's homeless folk. 

“However, in 2018 I decided to take the plunge and I started a business.” 

Gemma was determined to create something that was a little bit different to other producers she had seen on the market.  

She is passionate about desserts so decided to play around turning her favourite desserts into chocolate bars.  

She said: “it was so exciting realising I could take my favourite things and turn them into a chocolate bar.” 

The Chocolate Bar Baker now makes 25 different flavours of their infusion bars. 

The first creation being a grape chocolate bar inspired by her holidays to Florida as a child where she fell in love with grape soda. Finally she perfected her recipe and thus her infusion chocolate bar range was born. 

Now 25 different flavours exist in this range.  

After a successful Christmas period, Gemma wants to give back to the community by donating left over festive stock to the homeless.  

She said: “I really want to give something back to those less fortunate, so, instead of doing an online sale, I want to give my creations to people who maybe didn’t get any Christmas presents. 

Gemma tests lots of different fillings and flavours to ensure her customers have the highest quality products. 

“I believe everyone should have the chance to try our infusion bars, even those who maybe cannot afford to buy online. 

“I have been in touch with the people’s picnic which is a food donation charity in the city who feeds the homeless.” 

And Gemma urged people to shop small when looking for confectionary adding: “I check every single batch to make sure it is perfect, I put everything into making my stock. 

“This is something I believe a machine or factory simply cannot do.” 

The infusion bars are available on the Chocolate Bar Baker's website. 

