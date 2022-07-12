Chinese street food restaurant opens in city after £30k revamp

Paul Liu, owner of Duck Sifu, spent £30,000 to revamp the restaurant which used to be called the Chicken Shop. - Credit: Archant

A former chicken shop has undergone a massive revamp to offer a new authentic Chinese street food menu.

Customers of The Chicken Shop in London Street will now found Duck Sifu.

The boss at the business made the change as he spotted a gap in the market.

Paul Liu, owner of Duck Sifu, said: "I've run the Chicken Shop for a long time in Norwich.

"But our customers were wanting more authentic Chinese food and a place they can sit down to eat.

The revamp has cost £30,000 to upgrade both the inside and outside of the restaurant. - Credit: Archant

"After asking our customers over a few months and getting feedback, a lot of people kept saying we should open a proper restaurant.

"So we decided to refurbish the venue and create a whole new experience for them."

This includes a whopping £30,000 refit of the kitchen and equipment as well as new decorations and a seating area.

Paul added: "We're now doing authentic Chinese street food - no different to what people would find in China.

"If someone wanted spring rolls they won't find them here.

"That's because as I see this more as more 'English Chinese' which doesn't fit in with our new menu."

Paul Liu, owner of Duck Sifu. - Credit: Archant

The Golden Triangle founder, who served Cantonese-style chicken in the former establishment, revealed new dishes on the menu include salt and pepper squid.

Additions also include okra with soy sauce and barbecue ribs.

The venue was reopened to the public on July 12.

Paul added: "We spent the money to change the look and design of both the inside and outside of the restaurant.

"Most of it went on the new equipment we'll be using to cook the food - like the new oven we have.

The restaurant, located in London Street, is now called Duck Sifu - originally known as the Chicken Shop. - Credit: Archant

"It's been very tiring. This project has been going on now for around six months and all the new equipment had to be implemented which took quite a while to get right.

"However I'm very relieved to be open now for our customers again."

Duck Sifu is open weekdays from 11.30am to 8.30pm and weekends between 11.30am and 9.30pm.