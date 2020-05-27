Search

Advanced search

Nando’s reopens in Norwich

PUBLISHED: 14:09 27 May 2020

Nando's in Norwich's Riverside is open for deliveries. Pic: Archant

Nando's in Norwich's Riverside is open for deliveries. Pic: Archant

Nando’s has reopened another 39 restaurants across the UK including the Norwich Riverside branch.

The chain, which has 340 sites across the country, has been reopening gradually.

The Norwich Riverside branch is now open again for deliveries. Customers can order online and food is delivered by Deliveroo for an extra £1.99 charge.

MORE: John Lewis announces date for reopening of Norwich store

Nando’s, renowned for its peri-peri spiced chicken, is currently serving from a reduced menu to support its kitchen staff who will maintain social distancing while preparing meals.

Other areas are also operating click and collect but the Norwich store is only offering delivery.

The reopening comes after a successful trial over the past week but it remains unclear as to when customer will be able to eat in.

Nando’s first opened 54 restaurants and now a further 39 and is pledging to reopen more over the coming week.

For more updates on coronavirus in Norfolk see the Facebook page here

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Norwich Evening News. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Video ‘Large encampment’ of Travellers moves onto city park and ride site

Caravans have arrived at Costessey Park and Ride Picture: David Hannant

Video The shops and services that can now reopen from June 15

The new government easing of restrictions on retail is good news for centres like Norwich's Chapelfield. Pic: Archant

Opinion OPINION: Why we shouldn’t send our children back to school back on June 1

Writer Ruth Davies with her family

Norwich hospital’s world first as baby has cannabis-based treatment to tackle brain injuries

Oscar with his mum Chelsea on NICU and his grandmother Christine Bell. Picture: NNUH

McDonald’s reveals date drive-throughs in Norfolk will reopen

McDonald's drive-thrus across Norfolk are set to reopen next week. Pic: Archant

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Evening News
digital edition

Subscribe

Most Read

Fire crews called to large blaze in centre of Norwich

Fire crews tackle the blaze in Fishergate in Norwich. Picture: Simon Parkin

The shops and services that can now reopen from June 15

The new government easing of restrictions on retail is good news for centres like Norwich's Chapelfield. Pic: Archant

‘Livelihoods are at stake’ - how will a socially distanced Norwich Market work?

Norwich Market, pictured before lockdown. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

OPINION: Why we shouldn’t send our children back to school back on June 1

Writer Ruth Davies with her family

‘Large encampment’ of Travellers moves onto city park and ride site

Caravans have arrived at Costessey Park and Ride Picture: David Hannant

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

WATCH: The moment police visit encampment of Travellers at park and ride

Police serving notice to large group of Travellers on Costessey park and ride. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

City can return to contact training after unanimous Premier League vote.

Kenny McLean at the Lotus Training Centre last week as the Canaries' players started non-contact training in small groups Picture: Norwich City FC

Burger King to reopen one Norwich restaurant

Burger King is planning to reopen a restaurant in Norwich by the end of May. Pic: Burger King

Nando’s reopens in Norwich

Nando's in Norwich's Riverside is open for deliveries. Pic: Archant

People must be ready to adhere to test and trace to stop coronavirus spread, says public health director

Louise Smith, director of public health in Norfolk. Picture: Ella Wilkinson
Drive 24