Nando’s has reopened another 39 restaurants across the UK including the Norwich Riverside branch.

The chain, which has 340 sites across the country, has been reopening gradually.

The Norwich Riverside branch is now open again for deliveries. Customers can order online and food is delivered by Deliveroo for an extra £1.99 charge.

Nando’s, renowned for its peri-peri spiced chicken, is currently serving from a reduced menu to support its kitchen staff who will maintain social distancing while preparing meals.

Other areas are also operating click and collect but the Norwich store is only offering delivery.

The reopening comes after a successful trial over the past week but it remains unclear as to when customer will be able to eat in.

Nando’s first opened 54 restaurants and now a further 39 and is pledging to reopen more over the coming week.

