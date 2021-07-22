Published: 2:38 PM July 22, 2021 Updated: 2:59 PM July 22, 2021

Andy Rudd, left and Roger Hickman, at the Chick Inn - Credit: Newman PR Associates

A pub serving rotisserie chicken dishes has closed 'with immediate effect' - but hopes to open again next month.

Two Norwich chefs; Roger Hickman, who runs Hickman’s restaurant, in Upper St Giles, and Andy Rudd, head chef at Stoke Mill, in Stoke Holy Cross, teamed up last November to launch The Chick Inn at Micawber’s in Pottergate.

But before they'd got the venture off the ground, they had to postpone the launch because of lockdown.

The owners posted on social media: "Due to unforeseen circumstances we will be closing with immediate effect. We’ll be back early August for chicken and beers.

"Thanks for all the support so far."

The restaurant offers rotisserie chicken cooked in a special oven installed at the pub which originally closed in August, 2019.

The pub dates to 1722 when it was known as the Duke of York and later became The Alma from 1857 to 1977.

It became an Irish theme bar called Seamus O’Rourke’s from October 1995 to November 2000 when it became The Micawber’s.

It was named after Mr Micawber from Charles Dickens’ 1850 novel David Copperfield - and renowned for its sign showing a cartoon version of the character.

This newspaper contacted the Chick Inn.