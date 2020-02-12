Indoor skatepark to close if new owner is not found

The owner of indoor skatepark Charge Unit, Andrew Biss (inset), is selling the venue. Picture: Facebook/ChargeUnit/LinkedIn/AndrewBiss Facebook/ChargeUnit/LinkedIn/AndrewBiss

An indoor skatepark is searching for a new owner in order to secure its survival.

Skaters on boards, scooters and BMX bikes can use the ramps. Picture: ChargeUnit/Facebook Skaters on boards, scooters and BMX bikes can use the ramps. Picture: ChargeUnit/Facebook

Charge Unit in Norwich has been open since 2013, but will close unless owner Andrew Biss can find a buyer.

Mr Biss has invested £100,000 in buying various ramps and equipment for the Delta Close venue, but is selling the business for just £10,000.

He said: "I don't have enough time to put into the skatepark anymore because my other business is so busy and I have other ventures I'd like to do.

"I'd really like to see someone take the skatepark on because it's the biggest indoor skatepark in Norwich. There are a couple of other ones dotted around the county, but this is really well used and enjoyed by children especially."

Mr Biss, who also owns ethical print and embroidery business ESP Merchandising, said that the skatepark operated at a small loss in 2019 but had been profitable the years prior.

"There's a lot you can do there to increase income," he said. "There's the opportunity to make it into more of a community hub by adding a café and pool tables. It was something I was looking at but I just didn't have the time to sort."

The lease on the skatepark is set to run out in 2022, though Mr Biss says that if a new owner of the business is found this can be extended.

He said: "This estate is popular so as soon as it goes up for rent it will be taken on quickly - and that person is likely to want to use it for commercial use."

Charge Unit currently has 7,000 skaters on its database, though doesn't have a membership club as customers pay per visit.

"We hold skate school on Mondays which is always well-attended, and then we have one-off events for famous skaters," Mr Biss said.

"There's definitely the opportunity to do more, hiring it our for parties and putting on more regular classes."

The skatepark is used by a range of skaters, including scooters, skateboarders and BMX cyclists.

"I also change the layouts so it doesn't always look the same so there's often something new to try," he added.

Interested parties should contact 01603 484000.