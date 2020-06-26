Search

Advanced search

Chapelfield shopping centre owner ‘likely’ to go into administration

PUBLISHED: 08:15 26 June 2020 | UPDATED: 08:43 26 June 2020

Owners of Chapelfield shopping centre are on the verge of calling in the administrators. Pic: Archant

Owners of Chapelfield shopping centre are on the verge of calling in the administrators. Pic: Archant

The owner of Norwich’s Chapelfield shopping centre, Intu Properties, has said it is “likely” to go into administration.

Financial talks with one of Britain’s biggest shopping mall owners are reaching crisis level with the firm announcing that “insufficient alignment and agreement” has been achieved. It stated earlier this week that if it went into administration, its shopping centres would close “for a period”.

MORE: Gyms, bowling alleys and beauty salons demand the right to reopen

It said the next step was “likely to involve the appointment of administrators”.

The firm which owns Chapelfield, which has just reopened after three months of seeing most of its shops closed because of coronavirus, is home to the likes of House of Fraser, Disney and the Apple store among others like local firm Lisa Angel.

You may also want to watch:

Intu owns some of the UK’s biggest shopping centres including Lakeside, Essex and the Trafford Centre in Manchester.

It comes after Stefan Gurney, executive director of Norwich Business Improvement District, said he hoped Intu would succeed in obtaining a financial deal – but that the site would find new owners in a worst case scenario.

Intu has until just before midnight to sort its renegotiating on a mammoth rent deal.

The firm said: “Discussions have continued with the Intu Group’s creditors in relation to the terms of standstill-based agreements. Unfortunately, insufficient alignment and agreement has been achieved on such terms.

“The board is therefore considering the position of Intu with a view to protecting the interests of its stakeholders. This is likely to involve the appointment of administrators.

“A further announcement will be made as soon as possible.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Norwich Evening News. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

‘Shocked, disappointed and upset’ - Beauty salons on Boris’ order to stay closed

Charlotte Croft, who owns Glambox. She started the business six years ago working from a small salon before expanding. Pic: Glambox

Row erupts over holiday cottage use in lockdown

The cottage in Wroxham where Jeremy Arnold allowed two brothers to stay during lockdown while their mother was in hospital. Picture: Supplied by Jeremy Arnold

Public rushed to help woman after crash with drink-driver

A Vauxhall Corsa and a Mini Cooper were involved in a crash in Taverham on Wednesday. Picture: Broadland Police

Hottest day of the year as heatwave continues

The busy beach at Southwold in the hot weather yesterday. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘Pizza garden’ to open as restaurant and church team up

(L-R) Chris Sanham, head verger and events at St peter Mancroft with BrickPizza owners Sean Morrow and George Colley. Picture: Brick Pizza

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Evening News
digital edition

Subscribe

Most Read

Owner of Chapelfield shopping centre warn it could close down ‘for a period’

Owners of Chapelfield shopping centre, Intu, have warned it could close. Pic: Archant

Man dies in woods near Norwich after being found with serious head injuries

The road closure at St Martins Road after a man died in nearby Clapham Woods. Photo: Archant

Plant business closes shop - but says ‘don’t worry, we’re still operating’

Antonia and Paul Smith of the Norfolk Olive Tree Company have closed their shop in Norwich's Riverside Road. Pic: submitted

Poppy field on outskirts of Norwich becomes social media phenomenon

Striking pictures of a poppy field near Norwich. Picture: Rob Borrett

Live like royalty in £385,000 home for sale at posh Elizabethan-style mansion

The home for sale at Whitlingam Hall. Pic: William H Brown

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Chapelfield shopping centre owner ‘likely’ to go into administration

Owners of Chapelfield shopping centre are on the verge of calling in the administrators. Pic: Archant

Gyms, bowling alleys and beauty salons demand the right to reopen

Charlotte Croft, who owns Glambox. She started the business six years ago working from a small salon before expanding. Pic: Glambox

Landlords spending thousands of their own cash so pubs survive

Phil Cutter, landlord of The Murderers at Timberhill. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘Boris put pubs before fitness’: Gym bosses’ disbelief at order to stay shut

Brad Williams, a personal trainer. Pic; Archant

Man armed with a ‘hoover’ confronted ‘cuckooing’ drug dealers

File image of a Hoover. PIC: Photodrome Limited.